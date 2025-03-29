King Charles' 'special' tribute to his late family members at beloved home

King Charles III threw open the doors to visitors at Balmoral as of last year, and recently the grounds have undergone renovations, with the monarch taking great care to ensure an immaculate setting for members of the public.

The transformation has included the addition of a thistle maze and a Celtic maze garden, and former royal gardener Jack Stooks has shared his thoughts on how these new additions are sentimental to the King…

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Jack, who worked as a senior gardener at Highgrove for King Charles for over two decades has revealed the maze is a nod to the King's childhood.

"Mazes are very special to Charles as he used to love playing in the maze at Sandringham when he was young. His grandmother, the late Queen Mother, used to speak fondly about her memories of him in the maze and how much he loved the topiary," said Jack.

He continued: "It's likely Charles wanted to bring some of the nostalgia of his childhood back to the Balmoral gardens and make it a place of fun and excitement for future generations. Balmoral was also a very special residence for the Queen, so Charles will want others to enjoy a place that was so special for his mother. It's like a tribute to her."

Jack also points out how Charles has cleverly paid a nod to the history of Scotland. "They’ve included thistle within the topiary as a proud nod to Scotland. Despite being English, Charles knows how important it is to pay tribute to Balmoral’s rich history in the Highlands," he noted.

The King's input

His Majesty would have had great involvement in the changes, Jack reveals. "Charles has an amazing work ethic and he’s very hands on," he explains.

Recalling his time at Highgrove, Jack said: "I remember doing some topiary pieces for him in Scotland with two yew trees that resided in the vegetable garden. I did a drawing and suggested finishing the top with the Prince of Wales feathers. The drawing came back with a handwritten note from Charles that praised the design but suggested swapping the feathers for a cone. He takes the time to consider these things, and it helps that he has a love for gardening and greenery."

Charles takes a lot of pride in the gardens of his royal residences, notably Highgrove House, where he spends a lot of his weekends.

Birkhall beauty

However, Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don has recently set the record straight on Charles' favourite garden – and it's Birkhall -contrary to the popular belief that King Charles' beloved organic farm at Highgrove House in Sandringham is his pride and joy.

In 2020, Charles shared a video from his Birkhall garden, and it revealed a sprawling lawn and a designated allotment area with rows of soil for planting. There were also several perfectly preened bushes and trees.