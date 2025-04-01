Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley's reclusive life in countryside with two kids

Tom Hardy and his wife, Charlotte Riley, might be hugely successful and well-known actors, but it seems they prefer a more understated life in the countryside with their kids.

The pair, who wed in 2014, are parents to two children. Their first was born in 2015 and their second in 2019.

The MobLand actor is also a proud dad to his eldest son, Louis, 18, from a previous relationship.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock MobLand actor Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley married in 2014 and have since welcomed two children together

Tom and Charlotte are fiercely private when it comes to their family, and it's not often that either of them discusses their personal lives in interviews.

In fact, they've been so successful in protecting their family that no details, including names and photos of their two children, have been shared in the public domain.

It has, however, been previously reported that the family relocated away from London in 2018.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley's quiet life away from London

Tom and Charlotte were living in a stunning house in Richmond, south-west London, said to be worth £3.5 million.

According to a report in The Sun, the actors were forced to move away from the area due to an incident with an alleged stalker.

© Dave M. Benett Tom and Charlotte, pictured here in 2012, met on the set of BBC's Wuthering Heights in 2009 and have been together ever since

Now, the family have sought peace and quiet in Surrey, and it's a decision that Tom insisted was "the best they ever made".

In an interview with Esquire, he opened up about rural living, explaining that during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, they were fortunate to take it in their stride with home-schooling and making sourdough.

The 47-year-old said at the time the experience had helped him to reevaluate what is important, which could ultimately have a big impact on his career.

© FilmMagic Tom and Charlotte pictured at the 'Dunkirk' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England

"I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," the actor explained.

"If you've got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it's not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It's going out live. This is one-time."

© David M. Benett Charlotte and Tom previously lived in Richmond but have since moved to Surrey. The couple are pictured here attending day one of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on May 28, 2016 in Sunningdale, England

Surrey is the perfect spot for a family of four as it offers beautiful countryside hills and walks, along with more bustling towns like Guildford close by.

It also has great travel links to the capital, which is no doubt handy for Charlotte and Tom are busy working on film or television projects.

Tom Hardy's rare comments on parenthood

It's not often Tom opens up about being a dad, however, the Venom star did chat to HELLO! in 2015, when he and Charlotte were expecting their first child together. At the time, his eldest son Louis was eight years old.

"Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said.

© Mike Marsland The Peaky Blinders star and Charlotte share two children

"I made a lot of mistakes, and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me.

"I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."