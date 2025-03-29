The new Tom Hardy crime thriller series that proves he should be the next James Bond

Tom Hardy's latest role in the crime thriller Mobland has fans once again talking about his potential as the next James Bond.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, best known for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Netflix's The Gentlemen, Mobland sees Tom, 46, stepping into the role of Harry Da Souza. Harry is a charismatic but troubled fixer navigating a fierce war between rival crime families.

WATCH: Tom Hardy in the new MobLand trailer

What is Mobland about?

© Tom Hardy stars in this new MobLand series Tom Hardy stars in this new MobLand series

Set in the heart of London's gritty criminal underworld, Mobland explores the violent rivalry between two powerful gangs, the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

The feud threatens to tear both families apart, forcing them to confront their loyalties and their limits. As tensions escalate, Harry finds himself caught in the middle, playing both sides in a dangerous game.

Guy Ritchie's trademark style is evident throughout the series, promising dark humour, complex characters, and stylish storytelling.

A dream cast

© Paramount Helen Mirrem and Pierce Brosnan also star in MobLand

Mobland boasts an impressive line-up of British talent, with Tom joined by acclaimed actors including Helen Mirren and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

Helen portrays ruthless crime matriarch Maeve Harrigan, while Pierce plays her husband, Conrad Harrigan, an ageing crime lord seeking to maintain control over his empire.

Also in the Harrigan family are Paddy Considine, known for his role in House of the Dragon, and Sherlock's Lara Pulver as Bella, his wife. Joanne Froggatt, best known from Downton Abbey, appears as Harry's cunning wife, Jan Da Souza.

Adding menace to the mix is Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson, head of the rival crime family.

Tom Hardy proves his Bond potential

© Paramount Tom Hardy should be the next James Bond

Ever since Daniel Craig's exit from the iconic role of James Bond, speculation has grown around Tom Hardy as his potential successor. Mobland provides the perfect showcase for Tom's Bond credentials, demonstrating his charisma, physical presence, and layered acting.

Notably, Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed Bond in four films, previously endorsed Tom publicly as his preferred choice to take on the 007 mantle.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday back in 2018, Pierce said: "Tom Hardy would be a good Bond. I'd be happy to see him do it. He's got the chops, the physicality, the presence."

He continued: "He's very capable. And I think he'd put a proper twist on it."

Having both actors together on Mobland is likely to reignite this speculation. It's not hard to imagine Tom stepping into the Bond tuxedo and bringing a fresh edge to the iconic role.

Why Tom Hardy would make a perfect Bond

© Paramount MobLand looks to be must-watch TV

As an actor, Tom Hardy excels at playing complex characters with depth and intensity. From his performance in Mad Max: Fury Road to his turn as the ruthless gangster Kray twins in Legend, he consistently delivers gripping portrayals.

His role as Harry Da Souza in Mobland further highlights his strengths—charm, charisma, and an intensity that translates perfectly into the kind of presence required for Bond.

Audiences are also reminded of Tom's action credentials and his ability to handle thrilling, fast-paced storytelling. Combined with his rugged good looks and natural screen presence, it's easy to see why he remains a strong candidate for the Bond role.

Fan reactions to Mobland

© Paramount Pierce Brosnan stars in MobLand

Fans have already expressed excitement about Mobland and Tom's role on social media. Many are convinced the series is further proof he should become the next James Bond.

One fan tweeted: "Guy, Mirren, Brosnan... and Hardy. Done. Paramount+ killing it." Another wrote: "Hardy and Ritchie back together. Add Mirren and Pierce. Absolutely sold."

As Mobland begins its run, fans and critics alike will no doubt continue debating Tom's future as Bond.

Mobland premieres March 30 on Paramount+, with new episodes airing weekly until June 1.