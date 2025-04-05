Meghan Markle shares ultra-rare look at $6K garden setup in Montecito home

Meghan Markle has been sharing more insights into her family life in Montecito in recent months after relaunching her Instagram account in January.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex took to her social media with an incredibly rare snapshot of her lavish $6K garden set-up as well as a look at the view from her sprawling grounds.

Captioning the post, Meghan wrote: "This is our week @aseverofficial BTS from the shoot at my house (Hi Mia!)," Mia referring to the adorable pooch featured in the photo.

Whilst Meghan oozed her usual Californian glamour in the snap, facing away from the camera and donning a glorious puffed-sleeve summer dress, it's the luxury garden furniture that cannot go unnoticed.

Let's talk about the chairs

The chairs in question are incredibly stylish and have warm wooden legs and a matching back as well as beige seats and back panel.

The set of six chairs is from Jenni Kayne Home, an untimely chic home and fashion brand that has not one but two stores in the sought-after Californian postcode.

Like everything featured in Meghan's home, it comes with a designer price tag, with each chair costing an eye-watering $1,270.

It's unclear if the Duchess decided to opt for a matching garden table from the luxury label but it appears that the table in question is covered in a glamorous offering from Jenni Kayne.

The stylish tablecloth is simple yet effective and in an elegant nude hue with distressed edges. Much like the expensive chairs, the tablecloth doesn't come cheap and sets shoppers back $220, $180 if you are a member.

What does HELLO!'s homes expert have to say?

Here's what our Homes Editor, Rachel Avery had to say: "Prince Harry and Meghan’s wooden outdoor chairs are very on trend as we see neutrals dominating indoor and outdoor products this season. The square design and simplistic string feature make these luxury chairs widely popular and that means you’re likely to be able to pick up a bargain dupe."

More of Meghan's garden

The Duchess' latest post also shows off the verdant trees covering the immaculately trimmed grass.

More of Meghan and Prince Harry's gargantuan garden has been seen in the candid updates the former actress has been posting of late.

Last month, eager fans got an incredible glimpse of their sprawling orchard which can be seen in the video below.

Last week, Meghan shared another glimpse of her garden, this time from a spot covered in stunningly bright flowers as well as an elegant pavilion in the background.

Once again Megan's pooch Mia was featured in the photo, looking up at her owner who was giving her a stroke.