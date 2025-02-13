Meghan Markle unveils her stunning kitchen view at home with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is back from all the fun of the Invictus Games in Canada, and to mark her arrival back home in Montecito, she shared a candid snap with her fans on Instagram.

On Wednesday she took a picture of the haul of goodies she had returned home with for her two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

© Instagram Archie and Lilibet received an array of special gifts from Canada

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" she captioned the picture. "Cheering you on from home!"

The gifts included custom-made jerseys from Team Nigeria as well as an array of tasty treats. But the picture also revealed Prince Harry and Meghan's ever so beautiful view from their kitchen window.

Harry and Meghan's outdoor dining area that they can see from their window

The family's cooking area looks out onto their outdoor kitchen where they have a barbecue and a giant outdoor table for hosting. The area has a pergola covered in vines giving it a postcard-worthy feel and the views from that alfresco space are across their verdant gardens.

The couple sat in their kitchen-diner

Along with the Canadian goods, there was a very large metal bucket on Meghan's kitchen side filled to the brim with oranges. We can only assume that these have been freshly picked from their gardens because we've seen Prince Harry and his son Archie do a spot of orange collecting themselves, in a sweet moment shared on Netflix, during their Harry & Meghan docuseries.

The clip showed Harry playfully throwing oranges to a young Archie and Meghan could be heard asking her son if he was going to put them in the basket for her. Watch..

WATCH: Prince Harry tries to play catch with a baby Archie

Luxury features

As well as an abundance of beautiful orange trees, their estate has many noteworthy features such as a chicken coop, playpark and a vegetable patch for the family to grow their own veggies.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

In a rare video around the estate, shared by Luxury Homes on YouTube, we have seen the Sussexes' incredibly impressive Japanese Tea Room which sits on a stream in their grounds. The structure looks like something taken from a five-star hotel, and it provides the ultimate zen den for the couple.

Harry and Meghan's spa-like zen space

Their beautiful home, named Chateau of Riven Rock, was purchased for $14.65 million in 2020, when the pair took out a mortgage to secure it. Now the estimated value is a staggering $29 million, according to Zillow, making it a killer real estate investment.

A beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

It hasn't been documented what works (if any) the Sussexes have had done to the property, however, sleuth fans may have spied the fencing in one of Meghan's recent posts indicating outdoor renovations have occurred.

The Sussex family pool was showcased on Instagram and it revealed renovation works in the background

Former UK residence

© Netflix Meghan and Harry kiss inside Frogmore Cottage kitchen

Harry and Meghan no longer have a UK base, after relinquishing Frogmore Cottage, but did you know that they loved the idea of that being their forever home at first.

In candid comments written in Harry's memoir, Spare, he described how the couple felt about the house.

"Meg and I moved our office into Buckingham Palace. We also moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," he said. "We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."