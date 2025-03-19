Meghan Markle walks barefoot as she reveals new corner of $21m estate

Meghan Markle has been giving small glimpses into her idyllic Montecito life with Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with uploads to her own brand's Instagram feed.

Drumming up interest for her new lifestyle brand launch, As Ever, Meghan has shared a series of intimate snaps from inside her $21 million estate.

WATCH: Meghan Markle uses gift from the late Queen in Instagram video

A new image, uploaded on Tuesday, showed Meghan enjoying the Californian sunshine while doing some barefoot gardening at home.

The Duchess was pictured wearing a pair of light wash jeans, a cream vest top, a white shirt and arge straw sun hat for her green-fingered venture. She clutched bulbs and a watering can in her hand as she balanced on a small stone border next to a gravel path.

In the photo, fans of the page were able to observe Meghan's fruit trees as well as her abundant vegetable patch.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The Duchess of Sussex showcased her hostess skills in With Love, Meghan

She captioned the post: "Daily rituals," and in her With Love, Meghan Netflix show she spoke about her love of gardening being passed down to her two children.

When she was adding mini gardening tools into gift bags in episode two, she remarked: "Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously. I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan is so green fingered

Royal pastime

The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire.

The Sussex family share their passion with the current monarch as the King has made no secret of the fact that he finds great solace in being a keen horticulturist, having spent the last three decades transforming his Highgrove Estate into an organic farm.

As well as his hero project of Highgrove, he has also overseen and lovingly nurtured the gardens at his Scottish home, Birkhall, on the grounds of Balmoral, at Clarence House in London and at his Welsh home Llwynywermod in Carmarthenshire.

Harry and Meghan's zen home

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

As well as being a hub for gardening, the Sussex residence in the exclusive enclave of Montecito is also a relaxing sanctuary. Amazing video footage shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes revealed that the couple have a very unique and rather beautiful Japanese tea house on site. This incredible space looks like a spa-room and it sits within the water of their lesser-pictured pond.

They also have a romantic bedroom terrace with views across the landscape. There is a pergola-type roof wrapped with picture-perfect vines. Multiple seating areas offer up options for the couple to sit and unwind.