Meghan Markle shows off home gift from late Queen to mark special day

Meghan Markle is sharing a glimpse of her special day with Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Montecito with a special breakfast for the family, and she's including a touch that comes courtesy of Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Take a look at Meghan using a sweet gift she'd received courtesy of the late Queen in the video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle uses a gift from the late Queen for her family breakfast

The late Queen gifted the family a waffle maker, specifically for little Archie upon his request, which Meghan used to prepare green waffles for the family.

She made a colorful pair for each of the kids, decorated with berries and a kiwi, plus whipped cream, to make clown faces. She and Harry each got a green milkshake and simple waffles for their own St. Patrick's Day breakfast.

The Duke of Sussex revealed that he'd received the present from his grandmother during a conversation with James Corden back in 2021 while appearing on The Late Late Show.

© Instagram Meghan used a waffle maker believed to be the same one gifted to the family by Queen Elizabeth II

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker," Harry told James, and the doting Queen Elizabeth II followed through as promised.

"She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix," he continued, and revealed that the young prince "loves it," the point that "Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, 'Waffle?'"

Meghan recently spoke with People about her quiet life in Montecito in her little family-of-four and devoting more of her efforts now to outings with Harry and her newly released Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

© Instagram She prepared special clown-style waffles for the kids

"Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is," Meghan reflects of how protective the community has become of the family.

She spoke fondly of the significance of the name "Sussex" for the family, saying: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

© Instagram Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, enjoyed their green smoothies and simple waffles with strawberries and cream

The former Suits star also spoke about branching out with sharing her passions to the world with her Netflix lifestyle series, which was recently renewed for a second season.

"When your children get to a certain age — when you're not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it's super joyful," she added.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX "Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is."

"As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn't put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling."