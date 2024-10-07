David and Victoria Beckham's secret date night greenhouse at £12m Cotwolds home

When they're not spending weekdays at their Holland Park townhouse, or sunning it up in Miami in their $24 million penthouse apartment, David and Victoria Beckham often retreat to their country bolthole in the Cotswolds.

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player bought it for £6.15 million, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

Complete with an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, an orchard, a £100k treehouse for their children, and a state-of-the-art sauna from Iglucraft, David and Victoria's children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, have enjoyed spending wholesome weekends away in the lavish property since the family bought it.

In November 2023, a mysterious new structure was erected at the Beckham's Cotswolds home. The large greenhouse, complete with two separate wings and ultra-luxe black and glass exterior was so big it was visible from public pathways - but remained empty aside from a pile of cardboard boxes for several weeks. © Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock A new glasshouse appeared at the Beckhams' Cotswolds estate

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Victoria finally revealed what the lavish structure in the Beckhams' family home is. Watch in the clip below... David Beckham cooks up a feast for Victoria in their lavish Cotswolds party barn "Dinner in the greenhouse!" penned the fashion designer, showing off the light-filled space equipped with a state-of-the-art Aga cooker. As David fried up prawns and simmered shellfish, Victoria panned the botanical oasis which housed a large wooden dining table, plush grey dining chairs and several large potted plants, including a Mediterranean olive tree. A chic, low-hanging pendant light was hung from the ceiling of the greenhouse, which David also uses as an extension to his sprawling allotment.

David and Victoria's private retreat in Chipping Norton © Instagram David is said to be his happiest when spending time in the Cotswolds The Beckhams' country bolthole is every inch an idyllic getaway. The property, which is situated a stone's throw from private member's club Soho Farmhouse, is surrounded by an apiary, planting gardens, meadows, fields, and an orchard with 23 types of trees.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham films in her stunning get-ready area The six-bedroom rustic retreat is luxurious in every regard, from the spacious country-inspired kitchen to the hotel-worthy bathroom where Victoria films her beauty tutorials.