Victoria and David Beckham's outdoor shower is better than a 5* hotel

It's no secret that the Beckhams love their Chipping Norton home, filming much of David's Netflix documentary there.

The Cotswold retreat makes for the perfect backdrop for their family life, with Victoria Beckham telling Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."

David echoed her sentiment in his Netflix doc: "I wanted a place where we could escape."

The Beckhams live in an epic £12m home in the Cotswolds, complete with its own lake

Their sprawling Cotswolds home is just as beautiful outside as it is inside, featuring everything from David's beloved bee hives and ice bath, plus a romantic greenhouse for dates and a lake for Harper to paddleboard on.

In a recent Instagram post, David revealed another luxury addition to their estate, and it rivals the luxury you'd expect from an exclusive spa or a five-star hotel.

David shared a series of photos from their garden, captioned: "Country life," and as well as his treasured chickens and dogs, the former footballer revealed a glimpse of the family's outdoor shower – swanky!

Positioned next to the hot tub, ice bath and sauna, the outdoor shower is in the perfect place for a quick rinse when the Beckhams switch between temperatures, known as heat contrast therapy in the wellness world.

© Instagram The Beckhams have an outdoor shower

Heat contrast therapy benefits

Both Victoria and David are dedicated to looking after their health, with strict fitness and recovery routines, so we're not surprised heat contrast therapy is likely a part of their regime.

The exposure to hot and cold temperatures boosts both physical and mental recovery, promoting muscle recovery, improving circulation, elevating mood and supporting immune system.

© Instagram The Beckhams have an impressive sauna at home

David frequently shares photos of himself in his ice bath, sometimes complete with a beanie hat, but we're yet to see evidence of VB taking a dip in the chilly temperatures, with David saying that his personal trainer Bobby Rich is his "ice bath partner".

As for their sauna, the Beckhams reportedly spent an eye-watering £15,000 to install the cosy wooden hut in the garden of their home – so we're certainly pleased to hear they make the most of it!