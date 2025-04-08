David and Victoria Beckham are set for some disruption regarding their townhouse in Holland Park, London.

The former Spice Girls singer and the ex-England Football Captain, who have owned their gorgeous residence in the capital since 2013, could be subject to some noise due to a neighbour undertaking renovation work.

According to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea's public records on planning permission in the local area, a house close to the Beckham property has employed architects and tradespeople to work heavily on transforming the home.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham have owned their London townhouse since 2013

The records show that David and Victoria's neighbours are upgrading air conditioning units, replacing the windows and installing security measures. The house has also had solar panels installed.

Work is also underway on the interiors. Multiple bedrooms are being refurbished, as are the kitchen and bathroom areas, no doubt revamped with a modern finish.

It seems an internal wall is also being knocked through with a new door opening being put in place, complete with "decorative wall panelling". The residents are also repairing their indoor pool.

Although properties in the area are typically terraced, meaning residents are in close proximity to the neighbouring homes, each is generous in size.

© Getty The former Spice Girls singer and ex-England football captain have more than one home to their name

The Beckhams' wow-worthy London townhouse

David and Victoria Beckham's home, which reportedly set them back a cool £31 million, boasts five floors, with multiple rooms on each.

The house has six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym and even separate quarters where their eldest son, Brooklyn, used to live before he moved to America with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

© Instagram The Beckhams typically use their Holland Park townhouse as their main residency

They also have a stunning kitchen area which leads into a plush dining room.

Although the Grade-II listed house was beautiful to begin with, David and Victoria decided to put their stamp on it with their own renovations.

The building work cost them an estimated £8 million and gave David and Victoria a brand new pool in the basement, a swanky gym and other impressive amenities.

Due to undergoing their own building work, it's likely the couple will be forgiving of their neighbours having some work done, too.

© Instagram The Beckhams also own a farmhouse in the Cotswolds

The Beckhams' impressive property portfolio

However, if David and Victoria do fancy a break from the noisy architecture work, they're fortunate to have two more homes to escape to.

The family own a staggering farmhouse in the Cotswolds worth £12 million for when they're in need of a countryside break.

They're also the proud owners of a fabulous waterfront mansion in Miami, which they bought last year for a whopping $65 million.