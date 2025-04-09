Ben Fogle soaks up the sun in his idyllic garden after impressive challenge

Ben Fogle basked in the sunshine in the garden of his country home on Tuesday, and he shared a cheeky snap of his dog snoozing with his Instagram followers.

The photo saw his beloved Labrador sprawled out on an outdoor sofa taking a nap and he penned: "After joining me on [a] 10 mile run…"

Ben shared this snap from his family home

Behind the pooch, Ben's property could be admired with climbing plants making the exterior so beautiful. In the background, the presenter's wooden shed could be seen and dotted around the patio area were multiple pots with daffodils blooming.

Another angle of his stunning outdoor space revealed that the family has a sweet wooden wagon! The red and blue curved miniature caravan is positioned near a tree and two wooden chairs in the corner of Ben's immaculate lawn.

Spot Ben's unique caravan

Ben resides with his wife Marina and their two children, Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 13, and the family also have another noteworthy feature – an outdoor pool! In March, mother-of-two Marina took a chilly dip and encouraged her daughter to join in too. She snapped Iona braving the freezing waters on a crisp morning.

The pool itself is lined with a patio and there is a row of shrubbery between that and the grass.

© Instagram The family love spending time in their garden

Away from home

In March and April, Ben spent several weeks away from home for his Wild tour. When he announced the show dates and locations, many of his followers were itching to see the presenter in real life at a show near them, others were not so happy.

"Getting so excited to see you live at last. See you in Perth," and: "See you in Dunstable," fans buzzed, but a slew of people couldn't find the locations they were hoping for. "Wish you were coming to Lincoln or Nottingham," added one fan, and: "You’ve missed out Norfolk [shocked face] Please come to King's Lynn," begged another.

WATCH: Meet Ben Fogle's family

A different childhood

Ben's country life is very different to his childhood upbringing which was in the city.

"I grew up in a tall townhouse in Westminster. My father, veterinary surgeon Bruce Fogle, had his clinic on the lower floors and we lived above," Ben told MailOnline.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The presenter grew up in London

He went on to reveal: "My sisters and I got extra pocket money for cleaning the kennels. The operating room was in the basement too, and it was one of the creepiest places ever."

"Maybe that's why, as an adult, I’m passionate about nature and open spaces – the total opposite of my London childhood," he told the publication.