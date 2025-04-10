James Middleton reveals never-before-seen feature at family home

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton leads a wonderful life in the countryside with his wife, Alizée Thevenet and their young son, Inigo and on Wednesday he shared a brand-new look at his idyllic garden at the family home.
A clip shared on his brand's Instagram account, @ella.co, was of his beloved dog Mabel enjoying a portion of cold-pressed food and in the background a sweet wooden shed at the top of the hill could be seen.
This handy outbuilding could be where the father-of-one keeps his gardening tools, he would surely need a fair few things to keep his multi-acre plot looking picture perfect.
The vista also included beautiful blossom trees and verdant grass – quite the idyllic setting for his family and pet pooches.
Move out of London
James also lives with his six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two, who were the driving force in him relocating from London to Berkshire.
"We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."
Four-legged bond
In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, James opened up about how his son has bonded with his beloved dogs. "He spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog," he adds. "He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."
He continued: "He loves dogs, particularly Isla – he puts his arm around her neck and squeezes. He loves chatting to the animals – he shouts at the chickens and knows what noise a cow makes. He shares many of my loves – which are tractors, sheep and dogs."
On Mother's Day, James shared an adorable snap of his wife and son having a cuddle in the garden. The tot was seen wearing a sweet fairisle jumper, cord trousers and a pair of brown shoes. "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one," he penned. Fans couldn't believe how big Inigo had gotten, with one writing: "Oh my god, Inigo has grown so much. Happy Mother's Day," and another added: "He’s so big now!! Lovely photo."
Family nearby
As well as wanting to move to have more space for his dogs, family ties could have been a factor as James' parents Michael and Carole Middleton reside in Berkshire too.
They live at the seven-bedroom Bucklebury Manor, which is a Grade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms including a drawing room and a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court and a whopping 18 acres of land.
James' sister Pippa has a £15 million 32-room house on a 150-acre estate in the same area with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Arthur, five, Grace, four, and Rose, one.
Princess Kate is now close too, having also made the move from London to Windsor. She resides at Adelaide Cottage along with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.