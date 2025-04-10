Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton reveals never-before-seen feature at family home
Subscribe
James Middleton reveals never-before-seen feature at family home
James middleton with dog in kitchen© Instagram

James Middleton reveals never-before-seen feature at family home

Princess Kate's brother has shared a fresh look at his garden

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
14 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton leads a wonderful life in the countryside with his wife, Alizée Thevenet and their young son, Inigo and on Wednesday he shared a brand-new look at his idyllic garden at the family home.

A clip shared on his brand's Instagram account, @ella.co, was of his beloved dog Mabel enjoying a portion of cold-pressed food and in the background a sweet wooden shed at the top of the hill could be seen.

WATCH: James Middleton reveals sweet feature at family property

This handy outbuilding could be where the father-of-one keeps his gardening tools, he would surely need a fair few things to keep his multi-acre plot looking picture perfect.

The vista also included beautiful blossom trees and verdant grass – quite the idyllic setting for his family and pet pooches.

James Middleton posing with his dogs for HELLO!© Tom Jamieson
James Middleton posing with his dogs for HELLO!

Move out of London

James also lives with his six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two, who were the driving force in him relocating from London to Berkshire.

"We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

A man driving a red tractor with his six dogs at the back© Tom Jamieson
James lives close to his parent's home in Bucklebury, and sees them often

Four-legged bond

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, James opened up about how his son has bonded with his beloved dogs. "He spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog," he adds. "He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."

He continued: "He loves dogs, particularly Isla – he puts his arm around her neck and squeezes. He loves chatting to the animals – he shouts at the chickens and knows what noise a cow makes. He shares many of my loves – which are tractors, sheep and dogs."

Alizée Thevenet cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton© Instagram
Alizée cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton

On Mother's Day, James shared an adorable snap of his wife and son having a cuddle in the garden. The tot was seen wearing a sweet fairisle jumper, cord trousers and a pair of brown shoes. "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one," he penned. Fans couldn't believe how big Inigo had gotten, with one writing: "Oh my god, Inigo has grown so much. Happy Mother's Day," and another added: "He’s so big now!! Lovely photo."

Family nearby

bucklebury manor
Bucklebury Manor is enormous

As well as wanting to move to have more space for his dogs, family ties could have been a factor as James' parents Michael and Carole Middleton reside in Berkshire too.

They live at the seven-bedroom Bucklebury Manor, which is a Grade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms including a drawing room and a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court and a whopping 18 acres of land.

Pippa Middleton in pale yellow dress and hat© Getty
Pippa Middleton lives nearby

James' sister Pippa has a £15 million 32-room house on a 150-acre estate in the same area with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Arthur, five, Grace, four, and Rose, one.

Princess Kate is now close too, having also made the move from London to Windsor. She resides at Adelaide Cottage along with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Look inside James Middleton's home

dog with head on sofa in front of fire

James' living room

How cosy is James' lounge with a roaring fire, brick fireplace and patterned ottoman? One of his dogs appears to be very comfy there!

James Middleton's son Inigo surrounded by the family's dogs© Instagram

James' front door

This adorable picture of James' son on their doorstep was shared by James. Although the family are well settled now, he has admitted: "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life."

James middleton with dog in kitchen© Instagram

James' kitchen

In a video clip shared to Instagram, James was standing in his family kitchen with his dog Ella. Beautiful cream tiles can be seen featured on wall. There is plenty of storage space thanks to the many shelves and rails, which hold a number of cooking utensils.

coffee table with newspaper and dog

James' coffee table

To celebrate a newspaper interview, James shared a snap of the feature laid out on a coffee table inside his property. The round table had a vase of dried flowers on it, a coffee pot and a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More