James Middleton reveals never-before-seen feature at family home

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton leads a wonderful life in the countryside with his wife, Alizée Thevenet and their young son, Inigo and on Wednesday he shared a brand-new look at his idyllic garden at the family home.

A clip shared on his brand's Instagram account, @ella.co, was of his beloved dog Mabel enjoying a portion of cold-pressed food and in the background a sweet wooden shed at the top of the hill could be seen.

WATCH: James Middleton reveals sweet feature at family property

This handy outbuilding could be where the father-of-one keeps his gardening tools, he would surely need a fair few things to keep his multi-acre plot looking picture perfect.

The vista also included beautiful blossom trees and verdant grass – quite the idyllic setting for his family and pet pooches.

© Tom Jamieson James Middleton posing with his dogs for HELLO!

Move out of London

James also lives with his six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two, who were the driving force in him relocating from London to Berkshire.

"We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

© Tom Jamieson James lives close to his parent's home in Bucklebury, and sees them often

Four-legged bond

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, James opened up about how his son has bonded with his beloved dogs. "He spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog," he adds. "He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."

He continued: "He loves dogs, particularly Isla – he puts his arm around her neck and squeezes. He loves chatting to the animals – he shouts at the chickens and knows what noise a cow makes. He shares many of my loves – which are tractors, sheep and dogs."

© Instagram Alizée cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton

On Mother's Day, James shared an adorable snap of his wife and son having a cuddle in the garden. The tot was seen wearing a sweet fairisle jumper, cord trousers and a pair of brown shoes. "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one," he penned. Fans couldn't believe how big Inigo had gotten, with one writing: "Oh my god, Inigo has grown so much. Happy Mother's Day," and another added: "He’s so big now!! Lovely photo."

Family nearby

Bucklebury Manor is enormous

As well as wanting to move to have more space for his dogs, family ties could have been a factor as James' parents Michael and Carole Middleton reside in Berkshire too.

They live at the seven-bedroom Bucklebury Manor, which is a Grade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms including a drawing room and a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court and a whopping 18 acres of land.

© Getty Pippa Middleton lives nearby

James' sister Pippa has a £15 million 32-room house on a 150-acre estate in the same area with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Arthur, five, Grace, four, and Rose, one.

Princess Kate is now close too, having also made the move from London to Windsor. She resides at Adelaide Cottage along with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Look inside James Middleton's home

James' living room How cosy is James' lounge with a roaring fire, brick fireplace and patterned ottoman? One of his dogs appears to be very comfy there!

© Instagram James' front door This adorable picture of James' son on their doorstep was shared by James. Although the family are well settled now, he has admitted: "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life."

© Instagram James' kitchen In a video clip shared to Instagram, James was standing in his family kitchen with his dog Ella. Beautiful cream tiles can be seen featured on wall. There is plenty of storage space thanks to the many shelves and rails, which hold a number of cooking utensils.

