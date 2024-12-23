James Middleton unveils Christmas tree at private home with young family

James Middleton is preparing to spend his second Christmas with his baby son Inigo, born in September 2023.

As the family celebrations ramp up a notch, the Princess of Wales' brother took to Instagram to share a brief glimpse of his stellar festive decorations. The super cute clip, which you can check out below, shows his very well-trained dog opening a parcel containing his James & Ella dog treats, soundtracked to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You.

WATCH: James Middleton shares glimpse inside family Christmas

In the corner of the video, the Christmas tree is visible complete with a gold and red theme - very royal!

In fact, James' décor looks mighty similar to Kate's father-in-law King Charles' festive fir colour scheme at his royal residences, from Highgrove House to Windsor Castle.

James, 37, and his wife Alizée Thevenet, 35, a French financial analyst, are expected to spend Christmas at their family home while his sister Kate joins senior members of the royal family at Sandringham.

© Instagram James Middleton's dog was pictured opening a present next to his Christmas tree

The couple reside in a £1.45 million property in Berkshire, near his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, so plenty of family time is in order this winter.

Princess Kate and Prince William relocated to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate to be close to their loved ones, while sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews splashed out on a £15 million stately home for their three children.

© Getty Images James and his wife Alizee Thevenet will be spending Christmas at home

James' low-key family life

Family is everything to James. After welcoming son Inigo, James shared on social media: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

© Instagram This year marks their baby son Inigo's second Christmas

While little is known about Inigo's first year, the doting dad has previously revealed that his son is developing a close bond with his pet dogs.

In an interview on Saturday Live, James joked: "He loves the dogs, and I think he spent the first few months of his life thinking that he is a dog.

"He's been on all fours for a long time, and he's now on his two feet and he's the same height as the dogs now. Every morning when we come down the stairs, we open the door and he goes charging in to see the dogs."

© Instagram James' tree last year paid tribute to his late therapy dog Ella

Canine lover James has a wolf pack of six Spaniels; Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.

His beloved therapy dog Ella sadly passed away in January 2023 at the age of 15, and many of his remaining pet pooches are related to his favourite pup, whom he credits for saving his life during a period of depression.

James paid tribute to his Christmas angel in a fitting fashion last year by affixing a photo of the late pet on top of his tree.