James Middleton shows off themed decor at rustic family home with wife Alizee

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton has been vocal about his love of his dogs, whom he credits for introducing him to his wife Alizee Thevenet and saving his life during his battle with depression.

The couple and their baby Inigo share their stunning countryside home with six pet pooches – cocker spaniels called Inca, Luna, Zulu and Nala, and Golden Retrievers Mabel and Isla. James and Alizee have only shared rare glimpses inside their property via photos of their adorable dogs, but the most recent snap revealed unexpected decor.

James was promoting his new book Meet Ella by sharing the first excerpts of it published in the Daily Mail, which had been laid open on one of their wooden tables.

The couple's move to the countryside was driven in part by their pets

He had poured himself a black coffee, served in a £25 half-pint Emma Bridgewater mug covered with black labradors – one of the breeds he doesn't own.

The rustic snap fits in with their countryside aesthetic, which includes lots of wooden furniture and traditional fireplaces.

James Middleton's son Inigo is growing up with six family dogs

James revealed their dogs were a driving factor in the couple's move from London. He wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

James' love story

James and Alizee's first meeting in 2018 was facilitated by Ella

James had his late dog Ella to thank for meeting his future wife at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018.

"Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace," he wrote in The Telegraph in March 2021.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

She also had an important role at their wedding three years later. Kate's younger brother tied the knot with French financial analyst Alizee on 11 September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

"Ella and Mabel were the flower girls," James told HELLO! Magazine, adding: "We did start the day with a swim in the sea with the dogs."

James' mental health

James shared a sneak peek inside his memoir

James lost his Cocker Spaniel Ella back in January 2023 aged 15. He opened up about the support his canine companion offered him during tough times in his new book.

Recalling a November night in 2017, clinically depressed James explained that he considered taking his own life, which he felt was “no longer worth living”.

Standing on the roof and looking down the skylight into his flat, he saw Ella who had a calming effect on his mental health.

"Her brown eyes are still staring intently at me, soulful and pleading, and as my gaze locks on hers again, my brain quietens," he wrote. "In that instant I know I will not jump. What would happen to Ella if I died? How long would she wait alone in the flat for someone to find her?"

