James Middleton films family fun at sprawling private estate

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton is expecting his first child with his wife Alizée Thevenet later this year, but as he counts down to the exciting milestone, the 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down.

Sharing a glimpse into his busy home life on his brand Ella.co's Instagram feed, fans could see James hurtling along on a large ride-on grass mower and his dogs playing in the field and jumping on top of hay bales. Watch...

The video was shot on James' private estate in Berkshire, where he lives with Alizee and their adorable pet dogs Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

James captioned the reel: "Some call it work, others call it play. What do your dogs do to "help" around the house?"

Fans loved seeing James' "beautiful doggies," and many also left comments about how their own pets do (and do not) help out at home.

Did you know that it was James' dogs that first inspired him to make the move to the countryside? James wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs." His beloved Ella passed away at the beginning of the year, and he has shared heartfelt messages since about this trusty therapy dog.

James was very close with his dog, Ella

In The Times, James said: "Burying her; that was the worst. It took me four hours because I knew once I had finished digging, that would be the final farewell. All the family came to say their goodbyes."

It is likely that Ella's burial took place at home so James now has somewhere to go for quiet contemplation.

What do we know about James Middleton's first child?

Sharing the exciting news in July, the businessman wrote: "We couldn't be more excited … well Mable might be," adding: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family." The two photos showed Alizée cradling her bump while doting on their dog Mabel.

James' other sister Pippa has three kids

James and Alizeé's child will make Kate an auntie for a fourth time on her family's side as her sister Pippa Middleton has three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose. Now Kate has relocated to Windsor she lives much closer to both her brother and sister, as well as her mum and dad, Michael and Carole, so we predict lots of upcoming family playdates!