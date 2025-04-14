Stacey Solomon's latest transformation at £1.2m home is not what we expected

Stacey Solomon is always full of fantastic ideas when it comes to renovating a home or garden.

The Sort Your Life Out star's latest transformation at Pickle Cottage - her £1.2m countryside home in Essex where she lives with Joe Swash and their five children - is equally impressive, even if it wasn't what we were expecting at all.

Stacey, 35, recently showed off the impressive new garden tunnel where she'll be growing her own produce, but she's elevated the area even more by deciding to install an outdoor kitchen area.

© Instagram As usual, Stacey has been taking her followers on social media through the whole process, and although the garden kitchen is in its infancy, it already seems like a genius idea. The former X Factor star shared how she had thrifted some key components on Facebook Marketplace to get the kitchen off to a flying start. She showed how they had found a large wooden cabinet to act as a storage and sink area.

© Instagram Stacey assured her followers to "trust the process" as she admitted it was a work in progress before the garden kitchen was usable. Another photo showed how the mother-of-five had enlisted her husband, Joe, along with a pal, to do the hard graft lifting the huge, white marble worktop with built-in sink to go over the wooden cabinet. Already, it looks like the perfect preparation area for all the fruits and vegetables she's growing in her garden-centre style tunnel.

© Instagram Next, Stacey explained in a voice-over how she was going to use the new kitchen area. She even said how she's considering putting in a single-use hob next to the sink so she can prepare hot food when dining al fresco.

© Instagram It seems the outdoor kitchen will predominantly be used for the crops she's growing in her tunnel. "Trust the process, because obviously it's on tree stumps right now, which to be honest I might keep because I quite like it!" she began. "It's also on stands, I'm either going to put acrow [props] at the back or if someone has a chest of drawers they don't want, they can rest on that. "But you've got to see the vision, this is the very start. So I'm growing my food in the greenhouse and out here, and then we pick it and take it to the kitchen garden, and we chop it and wash it on here, make salads, and this is the view!" Stacey added in a caption that it was her dream and that she was so excited to see it come together.