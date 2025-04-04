Stacey Solomon transformed one feature in her house – and it will divide the nation

Stacey Solomon has done her fair share of work on her £1.3 million Essex haven, Pickle Cottage. From a self-built duck pond to a series of seasonal makeovers, the former Loose Women panelist hasn't stopped.

But the work isn't over yet, as it seems the Sort Your Life Out star is making yet another overhaul to a part of the house. On Thursday, Stacey shared a series of Instagram stories tracking the process of redecorating her door.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared a picture of the door before decoration

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant's rustic wooden door was quaint before, but it looks delightfully Easter-ready with all the new decorations, including some potted plants with pink and white flowers, small Easter egg and bunny statues, an egg-adorned wreath and a hanging plant strung with Easter eggs.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared a gorgeous picture of the Pickle Cottage door after its Easter redesign

Her followers inundated her with praise in the comments, with one writing: "Looks so beautiful, Stace!" and another joking: "Are you taking bookings?" See the full video of her decorating the door below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon Transformed Her Door - And It Looks Amazing

Stacey and her family's Easter activities

Stacey isn't one to leave out the kids, however: the former X Factor contestant also gave her followers a glimpse into what she got up to with Rose, three, and Belle, two.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon gave fans a glimpse into her early Easter activities with her daughters Rose and Belle

The doting mother-of-five posted before and after pictures of the Easter bonnets made by the girls, and they're absolutely adorable!

© Instagram Stacey Solomon also showed off the final designs

Stacey captioned the second picture: "done [face holding back tears emoji] the girls stuck these all on themselves other than the ears. I think they've done a great job".

Stacey and Joe's home transformation

Last year, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash made some significant home renovations at Pickle Cottage, including building a duck pond for the family's four ducks: Daisy, Delilah, Daphne and Delphine.

Sharing a time-lapse video of the process of building it from scratch, she wrote in the caption: "We built this pond ourselves & it's been a labour of love. This was the hardest pickle cottage project so far, but was worth EVERY single second! Months of hard work and the happiness on those ducks beaks is EVERYTHING!"

Stacey made sure to give her thanks to the family for their help throughout the process: "Couldn't have done it without my brother in law, he helped so much & shared all of his pond expertise & Joe helping me with the endless fence painting."