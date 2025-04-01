Stacey Solomon spent £1.3 million on Pickle Cottage – here's why Joe Swash didn't contribute

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have teamed up for their new series, Stacey & Joe, which will allow viewers an intimate glimpse inside the couple's lives.

Taking centre stage in the family's docu-series will be their glorious home of Pickle Cottage, which was purchased in 2021. The home holds a special place in the family's heart, with several key memories taking place there, including Joe and Stacey's 2022 wedding and the milestone moments of their youngest children, Rose and Belle.

Although the family have lived in the beautiful Essex bolthole for several years, the property was originally only purchased by Stacey, with the former X Factor star spending £1.3 million on the property!

Why Joe didn't pay

It's not known why Joe didn't contribute anything towards the purchase of the property, but as a deft presenter and businesswoman, Stacey was more than able to cover the costs herself.

By 2019, Stacey was already a millionaire and the star is believed to earn £12,000 for each of her sponsored Instagram posts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stacey is currently reported to be worth £3.88 million.

A lot of the star's wealth comes from her company, Key Map Entertainments, which was registered with Companies House in 2012. The business is believed to be worth nearly £3 million.

Stacey's other business, Belle & Rose Ltd, was launched in February 2024 and will focus on the "retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores".

Joe's money problems

Joe has been declared bankrupt twice, once in 2009 and the second in 2013, both related to unpaid tax bills.

"I was chucking it away on stuff I didn't need," he explained. "I went out every night and had a house with a mortgage. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years.

"I fell behind on tax and bills and buried my head in the sand which was the worst thing to do. I should have faced up to it. The second time it happened I was on TV and I felt embarrassed and wondered how I managed to get myself into the situation, but it can happen to anybody."

Pickle Cottage renovations

Stacey has regularly shown glimpses inside her Essex abode, which she has lovingly and extensively redecorated since moving in.

Reflecting on her favourite room since moving in, Stacey told Beautiful Home in 2024: "That's a difficult one for me to answer. Every room at home serves a different purpose depending on how I'm feeling.

"For example, my front room and kitchen are both the heart of the home. They're a place where the family will gather. When I get home, I can't wait to head to the kitchen and start cooking to feed my family, or I can't wait to get on the sofa and snuggle up."

She added: "But my bedroom is my sanctuary. I love going into my bedroom and getting into bed at night. I try to make it as inviting as possible. The downstairs toilet is my saving grace. If things get stressful, I'll go and sit there for a bit. No one comes in."