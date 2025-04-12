Stacey Solomon's mini-me daughters twin in adorable matching outfits

Stacey Solomon often shares photos of the kids she shares with her husband Joe Swash, but these new ones might just be the cutest yet.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she posted two adorable snaps of the family on a little getaway, and fans couldn't help but point out the gorgeous personalised pieces worn by the couple's two youngest: Rose, three, and Belle, one.

In one picture, Rose is standing beaming at the camera, while, in the other, the two girls and their older brother Rex appear to be searching the sand, possibly for shells.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared an adorable photo of her daughter Rose in a brown knit dress

Rose looked so cute in a brown knit dress embroidered with her name, while baby Belle's tiny denim jacket had her name stitched onto the back.

Across the captions, Stacey explained the family's seaside outing, writing: "Happy Friday everyone! Our baby polish chicks have super sensitive skulls for the first couple of days so @sams_growingfood took them home just for 2 days & we distracted the kids with a trip to the caravan because ALL they wanted to do was pick them up and cuddle them."

She continued: "I honestly feel like time is different here. We all stay off our phones & just spend time doing nothing but it feels like everything."

Stacey and Joe have brought some new members into the family

On Tuesday, Stacey announced the arrival of the new family members at Pickle Cottage on Instagram, sharing that several of her chicks had begun to hatch.

The Sort Your Life Out star uploaded a reel showing some chicks beginning to come out their cracking shells. She also shared a wonderful clip of Rose and Belle's sheer excitement, as they watched with eager anticipation and wonder. See the video below...

In the caption, the doting mother gushed about the joy of welcoming new life into her bustling household. She penned: "New life at Pickle Cottage, honestly this has been the most special, core memory building day."

The Loose Women star continued: "Our chicks have started to hatch; it's like watching real life magic & I'm so glad we decided to do this. What a special day. 4 chicks & counting. Come on babies. Happy Tuesday Everyone… I hope this brightens up your day. Thank you @sams_growingfood for helping us every single step of the way."