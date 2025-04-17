Rory McIlroy is arguably the most talked-about sportsman in the world right now.

Despite having multiple titles and trophies under his belt, the professional golfer, 35, has faced years of heartbreak when it comes to one competition in particular.

That all changed last Sunday when Rory collected the coveted Green Jacket after reigning as champion at the 2025 Masters in Augusta.

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

His winning title means he is now the sixth man to win the Masters, Open Championship, U.S. Open and PGA Championship titles, giving him the career Grand Slam that has been, until now, just a dream.

He also makes history as the first European player to win the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy's property history amid global fame

In recent years, Rory's career has skyrocketed. Since becoming an established name in the sport, the athlete has predominantly resided in the States, specifically Florida, where other golf champs, including Tiger Woods, also live.

Rory and his wife, Erica Stoll, live in a staggeringly beautiful £16.8 million ($22 million) house on Jupiter Island. They also own a home in California and in New York City.

© Getty Images Rory with his wife, Erica Stoll, who he married in 2017. Together, the couple share a daughter, Poppy

However, the Holywood, Northern Ireland native did previously own an impressive mansion in his homeland in the early 2010s, which was around the time he was dating his ex-fiancée, Caroline Wozniacki.

Rory resided in a £2 million property sitting on 14 acres in Co Down. Unsurprisingly, the home had an exclusive driving range and private green for him to practise his swing.

According to the Irish S, however, Rory decided to put his house on the market, likely due to not spending enough time there thanks to his blossoming professional career.

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark attend the US Golf Writers Dinner on April 10, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia

At the time, Rory was beginning to spend more and more time across the pond as his status in the golf world began to grow, so he sold the house to TV star Gary McCausland.

Rory, who began dating Caroline in 2011, sold the home sometime in 2012. It's not known if Caroline resided in the home with Rory, but things were serious between the former couple.

After two years of dating, he proposed to his girlfriend on New Year's Eve 2013, ringing in the new year with the excitement of a wedding.

© PGA TOUR Rory and Erica during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

However, the pair never made it down the aisle. A few months after Caroline said yes to his proposal, Rory released a statement confirming their split.

"The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn't ready for all that marriage entails."

The split was described as a surprise in the press, with Caroline revealing her own dismay in an interview with Graham Bensinger. "I was shocked," she said candidly.

"I thought at least I would get a face-to-face or something, but there was nothing. It was a phone call, and I did not hear from him again."

Rory McIlroy's romance with Erica Stoll

Not long after breaking up with Caroline, Rory began dating Erica Stoll. The pair got hitched in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in 2020.

Rory and Erica have faced their own ups and downs. Last summer, Rory and his wife of seven years shocked the world when it was reported that he had filed for divorce shortly before the PGA Championship began.

© Rory McIlroy on Instagram Rory and Erica in 2019 celebrating her birthday

However, it appears the couple decided to put their differences aside and quietly reconciled just a month later.

He told The Guardian: "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."