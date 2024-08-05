Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keely Hodgkinson's 'noisy' Manchester home is a far cry from the Olympic Village
keely Hodgkinson with olympic village backdrop© Getty,Shutterstock

The Team GB 800 metre runner is currently living in Paris for the Olympics

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Keely Hodgkinson has moved into the Team GB accommodation in the Olympic Village in Paris ahead of her must-see run in the 800-metre race on Monday evening. But when the athlete, 22, is back home for training she resides in a plush home in Manchester. 

The pro middle-distance runner has taken to Instagram to share snippets of her life when not on the track and how she balances work and play.

Keely's Manchester home

Keely hodgkinson in grey lounge© Instagram
Keely's living room features a grey scheme

Keely's living room is the perfect place to relax after all her hard work in training. After all, Canadian Running Magazine reported that the Olympian "skips long runs, completing two full running sessions per week, one day fully on the elliptical, and combining both on the remaining three days."

The home of the sportswoman, who is the sixth-fastest woman in history over the distance, features a living room decked out with a plush grey L-shaped sofa with plenty of cushions to relax into. Her art-adorned lounge also features French doors to let in light.

Keely hodgkinson posed in her bedroom© Instagram
Keely posed in her bedroom

Meanwhile, her bedroom also uses a grey scheme, feeding in cream elements for a lighter more airy feel. The space features one wall covered in patterned wallpaper for a statement look and a vanity. 

Keely hodkinson selfie in walk-in wardrobe© Instagram
Keely has a walk-in ardrobe

Meanwhile, the sports star has to have somewhere to hang all her gorgeous off-duty clothes. The fashionista has been known to pose for a selfie or to in her large walk-in wardrobe with plenty of space to store boxes of running trainers.

exterior of Old Trafford stadium © Shutterstock
Keely lives near Old Trafford stadium

The runner reflected on living in an apartment that overlooks Old Trafford - the home of Manchester United. She said: “I live on my own now. An independent woman. Well, as a United fan, I wouldn’t look over Manchester City, would I?

"Do I hear the crowd noise? It’s not that bad," she continued. "I can literally see it across from me and see the lights buzzing when it’s a match night. It’s busy round town. Where I live is really nice. There is MediaCity. It’s near the airport, the train station and the track. It’s very convenient. I love it."

Keely's current residence in the Olympic Village

The Olympic village Olympium exterior with mascot© Getty
The Olympic village Olympium has 495 rooms with a capacity of 550 beds and will accommodate the basketball and handball teams

Keely's Manchester lifestyle is a far cry from the Olympic Village where she is staying during the ongoing Paris 2024 games. 

The athletes' accommodation features cardboard beds and only two bathrooms per ten female competitors.

A room at the Olympic village Olympium during its inauguration ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics© Getty
A room at the Olympic village Olympium during its inauguration ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics

"The cardboard box bed was so uncomfortable — hard as a rock. And then the Olympic duvet was really itchy, and it was really hot," complained Celia Dupre, a Swiss rower who moved out of the Olympic village after one night.

DISCOVER: Novak Djokovic's 'mental muscles' training to overcome cardboard bed woes 

The rooms are also subject to temperatures across Paris which is expected to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit. They feature a water-cooling system in place of built-in air conditioning.

