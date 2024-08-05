Keely Hodgkinson's 'noisy' Manchester home is a far cry from the Olympic Village

Keely Hodgkinson has moved into the Team GB accommodation in the Olympic Village in Paris ahead of her must-see run in the 800-metre race on Monday evening. But when the athlete, 22, is back home for training she resides in a plush home in Manchester.

The pro middle-distance runner has taken to Instagram to share snippets of her life when not on the track and how she balances work and play.

Keely's Manchester home © Instagram Keely's living room features a grey scheme Keely's living room is the perfect place to relax after all her hard work in training. After all, Canadian Running Magazine reported that the Olympian "skips long runs, completing two full running sessions per week, one day fully on the elliptical, and combining both on the remaining three days." The home of the sportswoman, who is the sixth-fastest woman in history over the distance, features a living room decked out with a plush grey L-shaped sofa with plenty of cushions to relax into. Her art-adorned lounge also features French doors to let in light.

© Instagram Keely posed in her bedroom Meanwhile, her bedroom also uses a grey scheme, feeding in cream elements for a lighter more airy feel. The space features one wall covered in patterned wallpaper for a statement look and a vanity.

© Instagram Keely has a walk-in ardrobe Meanwhile, the sports star has to have somewhere to hang all her gorgeous off-duty clothes. The fashionista has been known to pose for a selfie or to in her large walk-in wardrobe with plenty of space to store boxes of running trainers.

© Shutterstock Keely lives near Old Trafford stadium The runner reflected on living in an apartment that overlooks Old Trafford - the home of Manchester United. She said: “I live on my own now. An independent woman. Well, as a United fan, I wouldn’t look over Manchester City, would I? "Do I hear the crowd noise? It’s not that bad," she continued. "I can literally see it across from me and see the lights buzzing when it’s a match night. It’s busy round town. Where I live is really nice. There is MediaCity. It’s near the airport, the train station and the track. It’s very convenient. I love it."

Keely's current residence in the Olympic Village © Getty The Olympic village Olympium has 495 rooms with a capacity of 550 beds and will accommodate the basketball and handball teams Keely's Manchester lifestyle is a far cry from the Olympic Village where she is staying during the ongoing Paris 2024 games. The athletes' accommodation features cardboard beds and only two bathrooms per ten female competitors.