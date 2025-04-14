Rory McIlroy's $22m Jupiter Island mega mansion with wife and daughter

Rory McIlroy has his family, including his wife, Erica Stoll and their four-year-old daughter, Poppy, in full celebration mode after the sportsman collected the coveted Green Jacket after reigning champion at the Masters 2025 in Augusta.

The 35-year-old has become the sixth man to win the Masters, Open Championship, U.S. Open and PGA Championship titles, giving him the career Grand Slam that has been, until now, just a dream.

His long-awaited victory at the 2025 Masters came in dramatic fashion as he defeated Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose in a tense playoff.

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

Rory also makes history as the first European player to win the career Grand Slam.

After celebrating finally achieving his dreams, Rory embraced his caddie Harry Diamond before greeting his wife and their daughter in an emotional moment.

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning with caddie Harry Diamond after the playoff hole

After what has been a year of emotional ups and downs, professionally and personally, the Northern Ireland native looked elated and overwhelmed with his massive win.

"This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," Rory said, before describing it as an "incredible" feeling.

Rory McIlroy and Erica's Florida sanctuary amid reconciliation

It's not only the tense sport that has put some pressure and difficulty in his life. Last summer, Rory and his wife of seven years shocked the world when it was reported that he had filed for divorce shortly before the PGA Championship began.

However, it appears the couple decided to put their differences aside and quietly reconciled just a month later.

He told The Guardian: "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

© Getty Images The Northern Ireland native couldn't believe what had happened after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

When not touring with golfing or indeed in intensive training, Rory and his family predominantly live at a stunning home on Jupiter Island, Florida.

The exclusive and affluent area is synonymous with golf. Not only is their mansion situated in the guard-gated Bear's Club golf community, but Jupiter Island is also home to Rory's idol, Tiger Woods.

Rory lives on Jupiter Island in Florida View post on Instagram

Rory bought his home from fellow golf legend Ernie Els for an impressive $11 million in 2012. MailOnline reports that the house has since doubled in value.

The private house is Rory's sanctuary. It sits on 2.5 acres of land and boasts nine bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a home theatre, an infinity pool and, of course, plenty of greenery for Rory to practise his swing.

The 13,000-square-foot home also has a state-of-the-art gym, a six-car garage and tennis courts on site.

© PGA TOUR Rory and his wife Erica Stoll announced they were divorcing last year but reconciled shortly after

Rory McIlroy's eye-watering property empire

The house on Jupiter Island might be his primary residence, but it's not the only house Rory has to his name.

Rory is also the proud owner of a sprawling home in La Quinta, California, plus an apartment in New York City.

The father-of-one also owns a villa in the United Arab Emirates.

© Getty Images The couple are proud parents to their daughter, Poppy

While Rory previously owned a home worth $2.5 million in Northern Ireland, where he's from, after finding success in the States, he decided to sell up and move across the pond.

It's not known if Rory has decided to lay roots in his homeland since or if indeed this is part of a future plan, but he is apparently building a home in England for his family.

The Mirror reports that fellow player J.J. Spaun said on a podcast appearance that he was chatting with Rory when his plans to build a pad near London were revealed.

© Rory McIlroy on Instagram The couple have been married for seven years

"I asked him about [being in London], and he said, 'Oh yeah, I'm building a house out there.'

"He kept it really friendly and light, and then we chatted a lot until the back nine, and that was it!"

What is Rory McIlroy's net worth?

The Sunday Times Rich List stated that Rory McIlroy's net worth was an eye-watering £225 million ($296 million) and that he was, at the time of publishing in 2023, 13th on the list of wealthiest people under the age of 40 in the UK.

However, reports also state that Rory's net worth will increase after winning the Masters at Augusta by approximately $3 million.