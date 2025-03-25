Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the NBA's most prolific players who signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension in 2024 to keep him with the team through the 2026-2027 season.

Although the 37-year-old suffered a pelvic contusion in mid-March that has seen him miss the start of the team’s six-game road trip, right as the Western Conference’s playoff seeding remains up in the air, he is still one of the most valuable players, playing with the Warriors since 2009, his entire career.

© Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Pla Steph's dedication to San Francisco has seen him and his wife of 14 years Ayesha raise their four children in the city. In 2021 they moved into a $30 million home in the suburb of Atherton, which has been named the USA's wealthiest zip code for almost 10 years straight.

The home is close to the Lloyden Park neighborhood, and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, perfect for their growing family. The home's entrance has a spacious circular motor court, with the front door opening into an opulent foyer that shows off the two-story atrium that has been decorated with a dangling chandelier and floor-to-ceiling pocketing glass doors.

The home also has formal living/dining rooms, plus a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island and top-tier stainless appliances. An adjacent dining area connects to a fireside family room, with both areas displaying yet more glass doors which let in Northern California's natural sunlight.

The sale was first reported by Dirt in 2022, who wrote that upstairs "there’s also a sumptuous master retreat sporting a fireplace, wet bar and luxe marble bath equipped with a soaking tub nestled alongside a glass-encased shower".

Elsewhere in the home, Steph and his family enjoy a movie theater, full seated bar and wine cellar.

The yard has been landscaped by Studio Green and features "a pool bordered by a sundeck, cabana and manicured lawn, as well as plenty of spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining"

.

The home hasn't been without its challenge though, as in January 2023, Steph and Ayesha sent a letter to the mayor of Atherton and its city council opposing the building of affordable multifamily housing units that they said would overlook their backyard. Their letter read that they had "major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us".

The housing is a state-mandated effort to encourage local governments to offer more adorable housing or lose important funding for other goals. In response, Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian said at a meeting in February 2023: "I think we have a very specific need for workforce housing; our police and fire travel multiple hours to get to their jobs every day, this is a real thing. And we do need to address it." Councilmember Rick DeGolia, added, "We have real genuine needs for affordable housing. We have almost no one who works in Atherton who can afford to live inAtherton." The council voted in favor of the housing.