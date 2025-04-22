Alistair Appleton's 'stressful' wake-up call that caused him to flee London

Escape to the Country star Alistair Appleton is used to helping people move out of the city and find their ideal rural retreat, and he took his own advice in 2013, moving out of London and seeking solace in Sussex.

The presenter has opened up about his major move decision and the reason behind it. On his website, Alistair wrote: "Around 2012, I got ill. After a very stressful breakup, working crazy hours, finishing an intense therapy training and buying and renovating a London home.

© Instagram Alistair lives by the seaside

"At the time I didn't know it was anxiety, but I couldn't sleep, felt constantly tired and worried about everything."

He packed his bags and found a new home upon the idyllic coast of East Sussex, where he lives with his husband, Daniel and their dog, Ben.

It was perhaps his childhood that left him drawn to the coast. "I loved the countryside where my mum’s family lived near Titchfield and spent lots of lovely summers there - but I guess I was mostly connected to the sea: swimming, wandering along the coast, a little windsurfing here and there. I have a soft spot for the chalky downlands and the gorsy, shingly beaches around Hillhead and Alverstoke," he told Great British Life.

"We're currently in a 1930s French sea captain's cottage in the port of Newhaven," Alistair explained on his website.

© Instagram Alistair is an accredited psychotherapist and meditation teacher

Alistair's wellness career

The star is also a qualified psychotherapist who practices meditation, and he's set up his own mental health and wellbeing company called Mindsprings.

Alistair has a selection of online courses to share his wisdom, and he also hosts retreats across the country to help people embrace meditation. His next one is in the Scottish Highlands in May for "embracing the life-enhancing and anxiety-busting power of change in our inner life and in the outer world".

Their cliffside home is also used for retreats where members of the public can come and enjoy the scenic space.

The 55-year-old shares glimpses into his zen life by the sea via his Instagram page, where he has 37,000 followers.

The room Alistair often uses for videos is a wood-panelled room painted in a bright orange hue with a green ceiling. The space is decorated with natural wood shelves, Buddhist prints, paintings and ornaments, and beautiful flowers.

There's another area that's often showcased and it's the outdoor decking overlooking the gorgeous coast. The couple place wooden chairs and yoga mats out there when they are hosting a wellness retreat.

Alistair's husband

The presenter often shares posts about his beloved potter husband Daniel, and one day when Daniel showcased his wares at a fair, he penned: "So proud of my beautiful husband. @thepilgrimpotter This weekend is his first pottery fair.

"At the prestigious @townergallery no less, this weekend! After a mad rush with lots of explosions and triumphs – he's here!! And it looks stunning."