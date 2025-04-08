Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson's 'mini-me' son, 10, steals the show in rare family video

Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson has an adorable 10-year-old son called Jack, and he's appeared on his Instagram in a sweet father-son moment.

Last week, the presenter took his son to a renovation warehouse in Herefordshire and he filmed the bonding moment.

WATCH: Jack was called his dad Jules Hudson's mini-me

Jack spoke to the camera with his dad as they went there to pick up a vintage lawn mower for the 10-year-old to work on. During the filming, Jules revealed a cute nickname for his son, Jack Jack.

Fans praised Jack and his exciting project. "This is wonderful!! Boys need a good project and having a great dad to help is marvellous to see," penned one, and: "This is adorable Jules because of Jack Jack, he’s so grown up and what a gorgeous mini me he’s become!" A third added: "Your son is adorable."

No place like home

© Instagram Jules pictured at his home in Herefordshire

Jules owns a five-bed home in Herefordshire that he and his wife Tania bought in 2012 for £610,000.

They spent around £100,000 on a renovation, doing extensive work on the roof, the wiring and the plumbing, according to an interview with The Times in 2020.

Talking to the same publication, Jules admitted that he found London "very claustrophobic". "There's an energy about it that I absolutely love, but I need green fields and space," explained the star.

The 55-year-old occasionally shares looks at his private home on social media, and in February, he found an old door in his attic which piqued the interest of his following. In a follow-up video, Jules revealed there is another space behind it with a chimney breast, wooden beams and old floorboards.

He then went downstairs in his 1580 property to show everyone where the chimney leads, down to a beautiful rustic fireplace in his open-plan living space. The feature has been dressed with vases, dried flowers and a row of fairy lights.

"Absolutely fascinating and so wonderful that the house is in the hands of someone who truly appreciates its history," commented one fan on the video clip.

Jules on fatherhood

© Photo: BBC Jules is a father to son Jack

The successful presenter got very candid with his co-star and friend Nicki Chapman in 2021, on the Talking Success podcast, where he opened up about being a dad.

"To be honest with you, I never looked forward to having children; it wasn't on my radar at all," he said. "But having Jack now and watching life unfold through the prism of his eyes and his mind and helping him learn about the world around him and understanding how we learn has been one of life's greatest revelations to me."