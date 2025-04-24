Meghan Markle films new corner of sprawling garden that's Chelsea Flower Show worthy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an impressive mansion in the celebrity hotspot of Montecito and on Tuesday, Meghan Markle shared a fresh look at their idyllic garden.

Meghan recorded her morning scene of tweeting birds through an arch of picture-perfect wisteria, framing the stunning vistas beyond. In the shot, Meghan and Prince Harry's verdant lawns, immaculately pruned hedges and glorious flower beds could be admired. It looked like a garden straight out of the Chelsea Flower Show!

"About this morning… the best sound to wake up to. Happy Earth Day," penned Meghan alongside her cute clip.

© Netflix Meghan loves spending time outdoors

The gardens are a favourite spot for the couple, and the property's outdoor space is what drew them to it in the first place.

The couple have an epic bedroom terrace that overlooks their gardens

When speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'" How sweet!

Listen - Why Prince Harry was unhappy about his children's photos

Archie and Lilibet's love for gardening

In Meghan's With Love, Meghan Netflix show she spoke about her love of gardening being passed down to her two children.

When she was adding mini gardening tools into gift bags in episode two of the popular show, she remarked: "Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously. I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

And the children also eat healthily too. Meghan has a genius way to make sure her kids never miss out on her favourite snack. The Duchess loves to channel her creativity into creating beautiful crudités platters for her children.

"We have them every day because I think that's why our kids love vegetables so much. You make it present beautifully - you eat with your eyes first," she revealed in Episode three of With Love, Meghan.