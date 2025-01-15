Meghan Markle gives fresh look at private pool at family mansion with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't short of impressive features on their huge estate in Montecito, but the most envy-including is their villa-worthy outdoor pool. Fans have been given a fresh look at it in an update Meghan shared on her new Instagram account to announce the sad death of her dog, Guy.

The tribute was a montage of videos and photos, throughout her Beagle's life, and it included a few insights into their wholesome life in the US. Blink and you'll miss it, but Meghan and Harry's pool popped up on the video – and it's seriously beautiful!

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to dog after death

The idyllic area was showcased in a sweet snap of two of the Sussexes' dogs, and around the pool, a healthy-looking lawn ensured it was picture-perfect.

The Sussex family pool was showcased on Instagram

The couple have modified the area slightly since moving in by comparing the rental listing photographs, there are different loungers and sun umbrellas around the pool.

© Giggster What their swimming pool looked like before they moved in

In the distance, a green fence could be seen, suggesting that they may have some garden renovations going on.

Making a splash

For Prince Harry, having a pool to hand might not be too much of a novelty, after all, many royal residences have secret swimming areas. Did you know King Charles has an indoor pool at Buckingham Palace and the monarch has an outdoor pool at his country retreat of Highgrove?

There's a secret pool inside the palace

Harry's brother Prince is also lucky enough to have a swimming pool at his country retreat, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. The facility is ideal for the family to swim with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry is coming home

The Duke is due to return to the UK later this month to give evidence in the High Court in his case against News Group Newspapers. He will not be travelling with his wife and children as he doesn't deem it to be safe.

"Safe visits would enable his children to know his home country and enable him to better support his charities," a friend of the Prince told HELLO!.

© Getty Prince Harry pictured outside of court in 2023

Meghan has previously addressed her concerns over safety and privacy in the UK when speaking with Allison P. Davies for The Cut.

"Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures," the piece read.

Meghan feels safer raising her kids stateside

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."