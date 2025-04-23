King Charles' 'beautiful' 40-year project at grandest home finally unveiled

His Majesty King Charles III is a keen painter himself, appreciating a good piece of art, and on Tuesday he announced there will be a special exhibition at Buckingham Palace this summer with pieces close to his heart.

The monarch has had painters follow him on overseas tours for 40 years, and now the incredible masterpieces that have been created will be on display for the public to see.

The Royal Collection Trust made the announcement yesterday, writing: "This summer, 'The King's Tour Artists', a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty's own collection, will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

"For the past 40 years, an artist has been personally selected by The King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired them.

"An accompanying publication, 'The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King', will further explore and celebrate this special royal tradition."

Fans adored this project and rushed to the comments section to share their praise for the upcoming show. "What a wonderful idea! The art is beautiful and each image unique," wrote one follower, and: "Every single painting is just amazing. Would love to see this exhibition," added another. A third penned: "This is amazing. What a great initiative." Many others agreed, writing "great idea" under the post which garnered 12,000 likes in a day.

Buckingham Palace renovations

While the state rooms will be open this summer for the public to see inside, a lot of Buckingham Palace is closed off due to the reservicing works taking place.

In a landmark move, the monarch has enlisted the help of a team of apprentices for the renovations, providing a unique experience for young people.

In a video, shared to 13.2 million followers, the royal team showed some of the employees hard at work and the captions explained the roles are everything from carpenters to engineers. It also revealed that the renovations are happening to protect the building from "fire and flood".

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive and involves future proofing the palace. Charles is set to relocate to Buckingham Palace in 2027, when the renovations are nearing the end.

Charles' other homes

© Getty, Alamy Charles and Camilla live at Clarence House

At the moment, His Majesty and Queen Camilla reside at Clarence House, a property that Charles inherited when the Queen Mother passed away. He also has his countryside bolthole of Highgrove, where he retreats to at weekends. In addition, Charles has full use of Windsor Castle, Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle to name a few!

The monarch has recently forked out £3 million for a home next to his wife's near Lacock but it's believed this was a strategic purchase to prevent the property being owned by someone who wanted to rent it out for parties, instead the King can ensure his wife's sanctuary and the surrounding area remains peaceful.