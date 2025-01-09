Meghan Markle snaps selfie in crop top in private Frogmore garden photo

Meghan Markle, 43, has shared a throwback picture of herself inside the grounds of Frogmore Cottage in a video montage uploaded to announce her beloved dog's death.

The Duchess was seen in a casual ensemble – a blue sports bra and black zip-up jacket and she teamed the look with a pair of shades. Her sweet dog, Guy, was seen climbing on her and putting his paw up as the royal beamed for the camera.

Meghan's sweet selfie featured in her video montage

UK residence

This wholesome moment took place when Meghan was living in the UK, inside the grounds of Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan no longer lease Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's summerhouse can clearly be seen in the background of the shot.

It's not the first time that fans have been given a small peek inside Frogmore Cottage as in the Sussexes' docuseries, Harry & Meghan, photos from their time in the UK were used.

Prince Harry was seen painting their summer house

One picture showed Harry taking on painting duties, adding what could be a protective coat of sealant to their summer house. Another candid selfie from the Duchess revealed she was ready to tackle some gardening with a pitchfork in her hand.

The Duchess tried her hand at gardening

The royals moved into the two-bedroom house, nicknamed 'Nott Cott', before they got married on 19 May 2018 and it underwent £2.4 million of renovations ahead of them living there. They have since spoken out about the humble living arrangements, indicating that it was too small. "No one would ever believe it," commented Oprah Winfrey when she came to visit the couple.

© Netflix The couple shared this photo of moving day

In 2023, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan no longer leased the property. Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Across the pond

© Archewell The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito estate

They lived there for just six months before announcing their decision to leave the UK and now they reside in Montecito.

Meghan's video also offered up a chance to see her new life stateside, including a sweet moment where she carried her daughter Princess Lilibet in her arms through the verdant gardens of their expansive property. Watch the full video below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's tribute to her beloved dog

Harry and Meghan's estate is rather impressive with its own pool, vegetable patch and playpark. Inside, there's a wine cellar and games room too!

It is worlds away from the Duchess' humble beginnings living in a top-floor apartment on South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles with her mother Doria Ragland. Meghan would also spend time at her father's place near the Hollywood strip.