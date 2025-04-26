Victoria and David Beckham's never-before-seen vegetable garden at £12 million Cotswolds home is storybook-worthy

Victoria and David Beckham have quite the property portfolio and on Saturday, the couple shared a glimpse of their glorious vegetable garden at their £12 million Cotswolds home.

David took to his Instagram account and proudly showed off his patch of radishes amongst his sprawling countryside garden.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Radish Alert [white love heart emoji] My wife's hilarious she just ate five of my radishes once washed of course [white love heart emoji] @victoriabeckham."

In the background of the clip was the beautiful sound of birdsong and the vast views of the plush green countryside as well as the Beckhams' immaculately trimmed grass and storybook white picket fence.

© Instagram The Beckhams Cotswolds home could be mistaken for Soho House

In the clip, self-confessed "fashion icon" Victoria couldn't help but tease her husband about his combination of beige socks and white vans - and fans couldn't get enough of their banter.

"You two are funny [laughing face emoji] love you guys! Also the birds singing in the background how lovely," one fan wrote.

© Instagram David and Harper enjoying the vegetable patch

A second added: "Just love how after all this time you can tell these two still love each other so much!! [heart eyes emoji]." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "The sounds of the birds! Their garden is adorable and of course, the socks are cute too [laughing emojis]."

A-listers in the Cotswolds

The Cotswolds has long been a place where A-listers flock to escape their bustling jet-setting lifestyles.

© GC Images, Getty Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald outside their Cotswolds home

The likes of Princess Beatrice, Kate Moss, Zara Tindall and Simon Cowell all have their own properties in the famous location amongst the rolling hills.

But what makes the Cotswold the go-to destination? Nicholas Rudge, residential sales director at Savills estate agents in Banbury, told HELLO!: "The Cotswolds has become hugely fashionable because money has poured out of London," he says. "The region is safe, it’s civilised, it’s protected; it can’t be overdeveloped, as it’s an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty."

The Beckhams' countryside abode

The impeccable £12m estate in Great Tew, is near Chipping Norton and is the entire package.

The home comes complete with a football pitch, a swimming pool, as well as a sauna, a plunge pool, a gym and a £50,000 barbecue tent in the grounds for entertaining.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Beckhams live in an epic £12m home in the Cotswolds, complete with its own lake

Earlier this year, the former footballer told the Queen how much he loved the Cotswolds while attending a dinner at nearby Highgrove House.

"It’s beautiful there, so beautiful," he said. "We love it. We are very happy there. We’ve got chickens…" Her Majesty replied: "I’ve got chickens too," before David added that his wife of 25 years wasn’t a keen gardener but that he "loved it".