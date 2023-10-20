Harper Beckham is the image of her parents in new photo from lavish Miami home

Victoria Beckham and her husband David said goodbye to their famous couple's workout on Thursday when their 11-year-old daughter Harper joined their at-home sweat session.

The Beckham trio were captured posing for a quick selfie ahead of their workout at their lavish Mami penthouse home and it's safe to say Harper was the image of her parents, donning an all-black workout kit. VB matched her daughter opting for black leggings and a black sporty crop top.

The Beckham's recruited their daughter of a workout session

Captioning the post, Victoria penned on her Instagram Stories: "Family workout," whilst standing with her husband and daughter on their own exercise mats. The mother-daughter duo also twinned with their hairstyles both sweeping their locks into chic ponytails.

Meanwhile, dad David contrasted his girls and opted for a white T-shirt and salmon pink sports shorts. The trio looked ready for battle, with the former Spice Girl also capturing the slew of dumbbells that lined the mirror-covered wall.

Victoria has previously shared glimpses of the stunning penthouse property

The candid snap also gave fans a glimpse into their stunning Miami penthouse garden, the perfect place for them to relax in the sunshine after working up a sweat.

The impressive, $ 24 million property is located in the One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.

© Photo: Instagram The Beckhams are no strangers to a gruelling workout

The lavish gym also features hardwood floors and a long line of exercise bikes perfect for all the family to enjoy together. As well as the property's breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, it also boasts quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets, and spa-like bathrooms - not to mention a rooftop pool.

It will also come as no surprise that VB has her own ultra-spacious dressing room in the luxe penthouse property, complete with wrap-around wardrobes and a cosy armchair.

© Photo: Instagram VB has a luxurious dressing room in the luxe home

Their Miami adobe isn't the only impressive home in their property portfolio as the Beckhams are also the proud owners of an ultra-glamourous townhouse in West London.

The family jetted over to Miami following the release of David's brand new Netflix docuseries, Beckham which aired on 4th October. The Beckham clan all came out to support the former football star including their brood complete with wives and girlfriends, Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Mia Regan.

Inside The Beckhams' Stunning Homes

Harper looked so stylish when she stepped out alongside her family, of course, donning one of her mother's chic designs. This time, the preteen opted for a pale pink slip dress with her usual chunky trainers.

The candid documentary explored the football star: "From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs."