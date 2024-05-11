Victoria Beckham shares unbelievable photo from grounds of Cotswold mansion

Victoria Beckham and her husband David has the most resplendent property portfolio and on Friday, the fashion mogul shared an incredible glimpse of her Cotswolds country mansion in a candid photo on social media.

The former Spice Girl, 50, posted a snap of her adoring beau David standing under the Northern Lights that paid an unexpected visit to the UK. In the photo, the former footballer was basking in the pink and green sky.

David made the most of the Northern Lights

"Aurora borealis," she penned in the caption. Adding: "This is incredible," alongside a second image of the beautiful sky.

In the background of the candid shot were the stunning outer details of the couple's impeccable countryside escape, the unmistakable stone roof and beamed buildings all captured in the images.

The former Spice Girl caught a glimpse of her incredible Cotswold home in the background

We certainly don't blame the couple for heading down to their Lake District escape as they have everything they need there to enjoy the beautiful British summer weather.

The property truly looks like it could be Soho farmhouse with its chic countryside decor. As for the amenities, the lavish abode boasts a sauna, plunge pool, walled garden, football pitch, gym, swimming pool and a £50,000 BBQ tent - why would you ever want to leave?

The incredible property has so many amazing amenities

As well as their country escape, the Beckhams have a plush West London townhouse in Holland Park as well as a chic penthouse in the One Thousand Museum building in Miami.

Their classic London home is the epitome of chic and contrasting the warm tweed tones of their Cotswold property, has a monochrome theme running throughout, complete with an iconic black and white Harlequin floor.

VB in her chic West London hallway

As for the kitchen, the A-List couple have opted for a dark, glamorous kitchen which an elevated marble worktop.

The 9000 sq ft abode boasts eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms as well as a playroom, gym and spa. The all-star family bought the property in 2016 for reportedly for an eye-watering £24.1 million.

The fashion designer's Miami living room is so glamorous

Meanwhile, their stylish Miami penthouse apartment features five bedrooms, free-standing baths, a pool, gym, spa and even a helipad!