Victoria and David Beckham's former $33m home that holds a special place in their hearts

David, 48, and Victoria Beckham, 49, are known internationally as one of the ultimate 'it' couples. They have style and sophistication by the bucket load and their choice in real estate is no exception to the rule.

Back in 2018 the stars of the new Netflix documentary BECKHAM sold their longtime Beverly Hills property for $33 million via an off-market deal, that is to say, the home was never listed publicly.

At the time Mansion Global reported the property was sold for nearly $15 million more than what the former footballer and former Spice Girl-cum-fashion designer paid for it 11 years prior.

And yet it isn't the pretty penny made from the sale that keeps the residence close to the hearts of the duo, as the mansion tucked away facing San Ysidro Drive inspired a beauty product in the designer's eponymous line.

The perfume, fittingly monikered San Ysidro Drive, retails online at Victoria Beckham Beauty for between £170 and £240 and is described as "woody" and "floral".

With top notes of saffron, rose and amber, the fragrance promises to be as opulent and luxurious as its namesake.

© David Beckham David has said how important family time is

It is not surprising that the mother-of-four has opted to pay homage to this home in particular. Assessment records on the property around the time of sale indicated that their spacious Californian abode featured 10 bathrooms and six bedrooms with an overall square footage of 11,500.

The residence is afforded an extra slice of privacy, perfect for such a high-profile couple as it is cut off from the main road. Aerial images of the property also show a long driveway, a pool, and of course, plenty of palm trees for that indulgent reminder of the abode's warm Californian surroundings.

© Karwai Tang Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

It is also a home that the fashion designer holds dear for sentimental reasons. She told British Vogue that living there "was a time of healing. It reminds me of Malibu and hiking and surfing with the kids. The life we had there."

This property is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the couple's extensive real estate portfolio amounting to £73 million.

© Victoria Beckham Harper outside the family's London townhouse

Also in their repertoire is a £31 million London townhouse. The pair spent £8 million renovating the seven-bedroom house situated in an exclusive area of Holland Park.

Also in their collection is a Grade II listed farmhouse in the Cotswolds which the couple purchased in December 2016. David and Victoria enlisted the help of Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Burnett to create a "fairytale garden" to complete the space.

© Victoria Beckham David and Victoria celebrated Christmas from their country home

Of course, it wouldn't be the Beckhams if there weren't roots put down overseas. The couple invested in a £19 million Miami penthouse designed to look like a seven-star hotel with multiple terraces overlooking Biscayne Bay.

© David Beckham The Beckham children have spent lots of time with parents Victoria and David on holiday

And who could forget the Beckham's investments in Dubai? David reportedly purchased a $4 million space in the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, and a second £8 million property, a villa in Palm Jumeriah which they have since reportedly gifted to Victoria's parents.

Though David and Victoria's San Ysidro Drive home is just one jewel in their crown, it is clear it is one filled with the happiest of memories.