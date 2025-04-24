David and Victoria Beckham's $145m property empire is more bananas than we thought

David and Victoria Beckham are proud homeowners and regularly give fans a peek inside their beautiful family homes in London and the Cotswolds, but they are not the only properties owned by the couple.

The Beckhams have invested much of their fortune into real estate, and also own homes in Miami and Dubai, as well as a luxury yacht, to create a property portfolio worth an estimated $150 million (£108 million).

Whether they're enjoying a romantic getaway in their Cotswolds bolthole or gathering the whole family at their brand-new, waterfront mega-mansion in Miami, the duo certainly have one of the most impressive celebrity property empires.

£31m London townhouse Back in 2013, David and Victoria splashed out on an incredible seven-bedroom home in the exclusive area of Holland Park, London. They spent an estimated £8 million renovating the property before moving in, and the results speak for themselves. Today, the house is estimated to be worth over £30 million.

Photos shared by the couple and their children on social media have showcased the incredible entrance, grand staircase and impressive kitchen. The house also has a state-of-the-art gym in the basement and a gorgeous terrace garden.

£12m Cotswolds bolthole The retired footballer and fashion designer invested in a Grade II-listed farmhouse in the Cotswolds in December 2016. Similarly to their London house, the couple spent a lot of money to renovate and upgrade the property, including enlisting three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola and an orchard.

Today, the house is valued at around £12 million. It also has an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family.

The dining hall is another room that is so palatial, it proves their countryside mansion is the new 'Beckingham Palace'!



£48m ($65m) Miami mega-mansion Ever since footballing legend David invested in Inter Miami CF, the whole Beckham clan has treated the Sunshine State as a home away from home. Last year, the Beckhams sold their luxury apartment in the exclusive One Hundred Museum Building and instead upgraded to a mammoth waterfront mansion worth a whopping $65 million. The impressive property overlooks Biscayne Bay and neighbours other homes owned by the wealthy elite. Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump are just some of the many famous names who own property nearby.

Posh and Becks' lavish pad boasts nine bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The house also came with an at-home spa, rooftop dining area, including a fully-functioning outdoor kitchen and grill, plus a grand hallway with oak wood and glass interiors.



£12m ($16m) Miami-based yacht Well, if you're going to have a home on the glittering waters off the Miami coast, you may as well have a luxury boat to get yourself around! The Beckhams are fortunate enough to own a swish speedboat, the Riva 130 Bellissima, estimated to be worth £16 million. It offers Victoria and David three decks, an alfresco lounge, a jacuzzi and a swim platform.

It also has a 20 square-metre garage with room for water toys to keep Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper entertained should they join their famous parents, such as a tender, a jet-ski and Seabobs. It's not the pair's first vessel. They previously owned the Riva '90 Argo worth £5 million. So it seems the pair fancied themselves an upgrade.

£4.5 ($6 million) Burj Khalifa apartment Among the lesser-known additions to the Beckhams' property portfolio is a home in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. David reportedly spent £4 million on the home in the world's tallest tower in 2009 and is still thought to own it now, but unlike their other homes, they haven't shared photos from inside on social media.

£8 ($6 million) Dubai villa David and Victoria have owned another property in Dubai since 2002. They bought a villa in Palm Jumeirah for £1.2 million, but by 2008 its value was estimated to have risen to more than £8 million. However, after realising they wouldn't have much opportunity to spend time at the house, they reportedly gifted it to Victoria's parents, Tony and Jackie Adams. Victoria previously revealed a rare look at the property in a throwback photo to mark Father's Day in 2020, showcasing its stunning exteriors and outdoor pool area. We bet her mum and dad were thrilled with their new holiday home.