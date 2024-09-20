Victoria Beckham suffers major at-home mishap alongside daughter Harper - video

It's safe to say that, on the whole, Victoria Beckham has got life nailed. She is the CEO of her own company, married to a handsome footballer, has a brood of beautiful children, as well as a property portfolio to die for. But there is one thing the former Spice Girl continues to struggle with.

Cooking has never come naturally to VB, as confessed by the woman herself countless times in the past. On Friday morning, after attempting to cook a delicious pancake breakfast, she documented a major mishap she had during the cooking process. See the hilarious moment below.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals major breakfast mishap with daughter Harper

"Harper was in for a real treat this morning," Victoria penned alongside the clip, before sharing a photo of the mishap on her black marble kitchen countertop.

"It was sort of a hybrid pancake/omelette," she added, alongside an emoji of herself performing a 'chef's kiss' action.

© Instagram Victoria showed off her "pancake/omelett"

The kitchen calamity appears to have taken place inside Victoria's glorious Holland Park kitchen.

The £31 million property in Holland Park truly is the stuff of dreams. The family home boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym, and even separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

© Instagram Victoria's hallway is so iconic

One of the most iconic features of the exclusive home is the black and white harlequin floor at the front of the property and inside the downstairs hallways.

© Instagram The monochrome theme runs throughout the Holland Park home

The stylish hallway also features a wide staircase that appears to have a large window on the first floor overlooking the garden. As you would expect from the fashion designer, the property is pristinely decorated, with a huge arched doorway leading into another room and a chandelier hanging at the top of the stairs.

The monochrome theme is echoed throughout the property, as in the fabulous dining room, slotted in the bay window, is a hexagonal table with the same marble harlequin design. In the centre of the kitchen is a black four-oven AGA.

As well as their iconic West London home, the Beckhams have an incredible penthouse apartment in Miami, as well as a picturesque rural countryside home in the Cotswolds.