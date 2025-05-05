Stacey Solomon's 'intense' confession as Joe Swash spends time away from home

Stacey Solomon never shies away from being honest about the challenges of a hectic lifestyle.

The former Loose Women panellist is adored for her candour about home life with five children and multiple animals to care for, and it seems the last fortnight has been "intense" for her.

The 35-year-old took to her social media to share with her followers how Joe being away from the family home has meant that things have been a little busier than normal.

"The last two weeks have been INTENSE. Joe has been in Italy filming and obviously with teddy, the kid, the garden, the other animals and work it's been wild," she explained.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared this photo on her Instagram, admitting that home life had been hectic without husband Joe Swash around

Her caption accompanied a photo of two adorable chicks bathing in her porcelain white sink with gold tap, while some gorgeous pink tulips were watered on the other side of the sink.

Fortunately for Stacey, her husband's return meant she could then put her feet up.

"He [came] back yesterday so I'm having a ME day," she continued. "Chicks and tulips… went to the flower market this morning and now I'm putting the chicks out and then I'm off to the shops to get Leighton's birthday bits for tomorrow."

© Instagram Stacey and is a mother to five children

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcome fans into their home

Fans have enjoyed hearing updates about Stacey and Joe's home life for years now, so it wasn't surprising that the BBC commissioned the couple to film a TV show about their life at 'Pickle Cottage'.

Stacey and Joe share Rex, Rose, and Belle The X Factor singer is also a mother to her sons Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships. Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

© Instagram The couple often share updates on their home life on social media and now on their new TV show, Stacey & Joe

The family live at their £1.5 million cottage in Essex.

The programme, titled Stacey & Joe, gives fans a peek inside their house, giving them a first-hand look at how they navigate life as a couple and parents to six children as well as constantly working hard on renovations and their garden.

© Instagram It's been an 'intense' time at Pickle Cottage recently

However, the show has prompted mixed reviews. One said: "There was a lot of hype leading up to the show, I thought it was going to be really entertaining but sadly not, we have seen most of what they showed on Stacey's Instagram."

Others enjoyed the show, with one writing online: "Great couple, really enjoyed the show. Joe doing yoga made me cry with laughter. Looking forward to watching the whole series."