Stacey Solomon's garden at £1.2m Essex mansion is a countryside dream - and wow

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2 million Essex mansion, affectionately known as Pickle Cottage, is absolutely magnificent, and the stars have been thoroughly documenting their renovation processes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the Sort Your Life Out star uploaded a video showing the work she was doing in the garden, with a surprise guest making an appearance.

Stacey's dad David appeared in the video helping her out, and she thanked him in the caption – the two seemed to be enjoying the sun with the family's dog Teddy while they got on with the gardening.

Her fans inundated the pair with messages in the comment section. One wrote: "Dads like this are the best, my dad is the same," while another penned: "Aaw nice to see Teddy enjoying some sun."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2 million mansion

The former Loose Women panelist has taken to Instagram frequently to show off the many home improvements she's been making over the past year, and the latest one is not what you'd expect.

Stacey recently shared pictures of the outdoor kitchen area that the family was installing, and, while it certainly came as a surprise, it looks fabulous.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared pictures of her next project to her Instagram stories

The former X Factor contestant shared that she had bought some of the kitchen's key components second-hand on Facebook Marketplace, including a large wooden cabinet that would act as a storage and sink area.

Admitting that it was a 'work in progress', she said that it would be a little while before the garden kitchen could be properly used.