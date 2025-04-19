Stacey Solomon inundated with support following 'devastating' family news

Stacey Solomon has been inundated with support as the mother-of-five revealed that the family's dog, Teddy, had fallen ill with a "predisposed condition".

In a lengthy caption, the 35-year-old penned: "Our darling Teddy. Teddy became suddenly unwell on Thursday. It turns out he has a predisposed condition we had no idea about as he was a rescue. He has been operated on by incredible vets and the next 3-4 days are crucial for him to get through, even then, he might not ever fully recover.

© Instagram Stacey was devastated to share some sad news about Teddy

"We are praying and hoping so hard that he pulls through & that we can care for him in the best way we possibly can, to give him the best life he can have. We are all truly devastated. He is the sweetest, most protective, loving dog. He's our family. And far too young to be going through this."

She finished: "We love you Ted. So so much. Pickle cottage is far too quiet without you. I miss my toilet buddy. Peanut is so sad without his best friend."

© Instagram Stacey shared this photo of Teddy just days ago

Stacey shared a beautiful picture of herself picking up and cuddling Teddy to accompany the sad message. A small yellow cast could be seen on one of the pooch's paws.

Her fans flooded the comments with support, as one said: "Oh Teddy, praying for a full recovery bub, I hope you're ok, come on Teddy you can do this."

© Instagram Teddy has been a beloved member of the family

A second posted: "Aww no! Sorry to hear this about Teddy, wishing him a full & speedy recovery," and a third commented: "Oh Stacey, I'm so sorry. Sending so much love. Teddy, you've got this little man, get better super soon & back to your family."

Welcoming Teddy

Stacey and her family welcomed rescue dog Teddy into Pickle Cottage back in 2022. The adoption came shortly after their previous dog, Theodore, passed away.

Teddy's name ended up being a tribute to the late pooch, with Stacey explaining: "We called him Teddy because Teddy can be short for Theodore so we thought it was a special tribute to Theo."

© Instagram Stacey shared facts about Teddy when she first got him

She continued: "We didn't pick him out but we said we would take any dog suitable for young children and another dog. We didn't mind what breed, colour, coat anything as long as he would be happy and it was right. And along came Teddy."

The star also revealed: "I have no idea why or how anyone could not want him or he wouldn't be 'good' enough. But apparently he is no where near the size he should be for his breed and that was one of the main reasons why he wasn't kept by the breeder."