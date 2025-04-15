Stacey Solomon's pool house at £1.2m mansion looks like a Mediterranean villa

The presenter and former singer, who, along with her husband, is fronting a new BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary called Stacey & Joe, has a garden that appears to be endless.
The outdoor space is complete with a crop tunnel, pond for their ducks and a children's play area, but their swimming pool and pool house might be the most impressive.
The 35-year-old often shares the interior and exterior parts of her home, affectionately nicknamed Pickle Cottage, including the renovated pool, which no doubt comes in handy when the British weather graces us with some sunshine.
Stacey Solomon's renovated pool area is perfect for five kids
Stacey and her family moved into the home in 2021 and have worked hard on renovating it to make it their dream home.