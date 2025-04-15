Stacey Solomon's pool house at £1.2m mansion looks like a Mediterranean villa

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in a stunning home in Essex worth £1.2 million, but their pool house in their enormous garden wouldn't look out of place at a Spanish villa.

The presenter and former singer, who, along with her husband, is fronting a new BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary called Stacey & Joe, has a garden that appears to be endless.

The outdoor space is complete with a crop tunnel, pond for their ducks and a children's play area, but their swimming pool and pool house might be the most impressive.

The 35-year-old often shares the interior and exterior parts of her home, affectionately nicknamed Pickle Cottage, including the renovated pool, which no doubt comes in handy when the British weather graces us with some sunshine.

Stacey Solomon's renovated pool area is perfect for five kids

Stacey and her family moved into the home in 2021 and have worked hard on renovating it to make it their dream home.

The pool area is ideal for their children, Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three and two-year-old Belle, to play.

© Instagram The former Queen of the Jungle's pool area is surrounded by trendy rattan furniture. Closer to the house is a 'pool house' style porch underneath some curved archways, elevating the Mediterranean feel even more, which offers some shade from the sun. Stacey designed the pool herself from scratch and had a stylish villa-style area in mind. The curved archways are a deliberate choice and make it stand out even more. The gorgeous area can be seen in this mirror selfie.

© Instagram The family looks as if they're having the time of their lives while playing in the pool in this photo. The snap was posted in 2022 and showed Joe and Stacey with their two youngest splashing about and enjoying the summer.

© Instagram This photo shows the pool in almost all its glory. The mother-of-five is sitting by the edge of the pool, which features a cool, oval shape, with her daughter on her lap.



© Instagram In one sweet post, Stacey decided to let her ducks swim in their huge swimming pool, joking in the comments: "It's their pool now." We also love the chic rattan chair they have poolside.



© Instagram Stacey also has a stylish mirror right by her pool reflecting the beautiful bright colours of her garden in the background.



