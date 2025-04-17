Stacey Solomon shows off safe haven as she escapes 'drama and nastiness'

Stacey Solomon, 35, has shared an update from her home, Pickle Cottage, and it's a wholesome corner she's shown off this time.

The Loose Women star filmed a video while tending to her vegetable patch outside, harvesting a batch of radishes.

Stacey was very pleased with her vegetable haul

After the clip, she shared a still image of her haul alongside the caption: "So proud. I'm at a point in my life where I'm pushing any drama and nastiness as far away as possible so I can spend all of my energy growing my children, my animals and my vegetables."

As well as their outdoor veg patches, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have a brand new garden tunnel, where they're planning to grow even more of their own produce, including fruits and vegetables.

© Instagram The garden tunnel Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were building looks straight out of a garden centre

The impressive structure looks like it could be featured in a garden centre, and it will help with their crops because it both regulates temperature and protects the plants from any pests.

It's unclear what dramas Stacey was talking about in her latest post, but it could be the mixed reaction to her reality show, Stacey & Joe.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash live in Essex with their children

Google reviews range from one star to five, with one viewer expressing their disappointment: "There was a lot of hype leading up to the show, I thought it was going to be really entertaining but sadly not, we have seen most of what they showed on Stacey's Instagram."

Others were more complimentary about the BBC programme, with one penning a glowing review: "Great couple, really enjoyed the show. Joe doing yoga made me cry with laughter. Looking forward to watching the whole series."

© Instagram Their show has had mixed reviews

A celebrity pastime

Stacey has found her happy place upcycling her beloved home and getting stuck into gardening. Vegetable patches seem to be very popular with celebrities, for instance, Kelly Brook, Ben Shephard and David Beckham have all been getting green-fingered in the garden recently.

Over in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grow their own veggies. In The Duchess of Sussex's show With Love, Meghan, she spoke about her love of gardening being passed down to her two children.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet in the garden with their mum

When she was adding mini gardening tools into gift bags in episode two of the popular series, she remarked: "Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously. I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."