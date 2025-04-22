Joe Swash's 'insane' man cave branded a pub after Stacey Solomon's painstaking design efforts

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon takes great pride in decorating her beloved Pickle Cottage, and she even designed her husband Joe Swash's man cave as a special surprise for his 40th birthday.

When Stacey took to Instagram to unveil the all-blue room to her fans, they lost their minds at the incredible design. "Absolutely love this," and: "This is insane," were among the comments. A third added: "Looks like a blooming pub, well done Stace,y you're so amazing." The pub comment likely comes from the fact that there is a huge pool table in the middle of the room as Joe is partial to a game.

The space also has built-in cabinets, a TV mounted on the wall and a cosy sofa. The shelves have been filled with mementoes from Joe's career, including his MasterChef trophy and an Albert Square road sign.

When speaking about the mammoth project online, the TV star joked that she forgot his big day last year and vowed to make his 40th extra special by creating his very own man cave at their family home, which she joked is her "worst nightmare." She wrote: "So Joe is turning the big 40 at the end of this month and when we first moved to Pickle Cottage I promised him I would try and make him a man cave in the Cluedo room for his 40th."

At the time, Stacey asked her followers for advice about how to decorate the space, which currently has a busy red and blue vintage carpet and lots of built-in wooden cupboards surrounding a window.

She was clearly inundated with suggestions for the new game room, adding that there were "sooooo many good ones." But she screenshot her favourite message, which read: "Get your face printed as wallpaper to cover an entire wall right as you walk in." Meanwhile, Joe joked he was hoping for pool tables and dart boards.

"The painting will be finished in here tomorrow, so I'll show you and we can get started on ideas. Going to mute Joe from my stories now and try and make this happen," Stacey continued.

Before the transformation

Stacey and Joe live in a gorgeous Tudor-style home, along with their kids, Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three and two-year-old Belle. The property is reportedly worth £ 1.2 million and since moving in, they have completely transformed the residence.

Upcoming project

Stacey's next home renovation project is an outdoor kitchen and she's kicked it off with an amazing Facebook Marketplace find. The star took to Instagram to show it off to her followers as Joe helped her move the kitchen worktop and cabinets into the garden.

© Instagram Stacey's next project

She told her fans to "trust the process" as she shared the start of the journey. "But you've got to see the vision, this is the very start. So I'm growing my food in the greenhouse and out here, and then we pick it and take it to the kitchen garden, and we chop it and wash it on here, make salads, and this is the view!"

She even said how she's considering putting in a single-use hob next to the sink so she can prepare hot food when dining al fresco. We can't wait to see how it turns out!