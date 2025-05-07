Ellen DeGeneres flooded with advice after filming 'huge' Cotswolds garden as big as a royal estate

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have only shown fans the occasional glimpse into their new life in England after the couple relocated to the popular countryside location of the Cotswolds last year, but from what we've seen, it looks idyllic.

The former talk show host and the Arrested Development actress, who wed in 2008, are living in a beautifully rustic farmhouse said to be worth around $18 million.

Thanks to the endless rolling hills of the British countryside, Ellen and Portia are fortunate to live on such sprawling land that it rivals a royal estate.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres was filmed by her wife Portia de Rossi as she mowed the lawn closed to where they live in the Cotswolds, UK

But it seems that Ellen and Portia are still coming to grips with their new life in the rural area, and a recent video shared by the Finding Nemo star prompted a wave of advice from local fans.

Ellen DeGeneres urged to 'be careful' after sharing video of sprawling estate

Ellen posted a video on her Instagram showing her sitting on a mower as she drove around the huge fields on their doorstep, but she appeared to be struggling with the tough job.

Fans began commenting, finding the video "hilarious" and urging Ellen to keep going, assuring her that she will "get the hang of it" eventually.

© Instagram The former talk show host then struggled to get back up the hill and required some assistance

"Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right," wrote the former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her caption.

Plenty began issuing words of advice to Ellen, insisting she needs more sophisticated gear! One person said: "You need a tractor and a topper for that lot."

© Instagram Ellen and Portia have been loving their new life in the English countryside

Another agreed: "That is hilarious. You need a bigger mower though. But given this reel maybe work your way up." A third also shared their concern: "You'd do much better with a zero turn mower. Trust me and be careful on those hills!"

A fourth suggested a different method: "Ellen, just embrace the grass and wildflowers… British countryside is beautiful and maintains itself if you let it be…"

© Instagram Ellen shared a photograph of the view from her sprawling Cotswolds home

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia's new life in England

Though Ellen and Portia seem to be embracing rural living in the UK, it hasn't come without its challenges.

Ellen and Portia were keen to put their own stamp on their new property by renovating the home. However, the talk show icon reportedly committed a 'technical breach' when building a single-storey extension.

© Getty Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have fled the US and now live in the UK

According to Eden Confidential for the Daily Mail, "Three parish councillors feared that [the extension] could disturb Roman remains, which prompted them to contact local planning enforcement officers."

The modern home, unlike the quaint cottages you might associate with the English countryside, has a cinema, gym and steam room as well as an open plan kitchen and lounge area with a hanging fireplace as a central feature.