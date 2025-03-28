Ellen DeGeneres' real reason behind abrupt US exit - and what it means for $500m fortune

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife of 17 years, Portia de Rossi, decided to leave sunny California behind in favour of a quiet life in the English countryside.

After parting with a cool £15 million ($19.4 million) to buy a stunning farmhouse in the celeb-adored hotspot of the Cotswolds, the couple began their new journey in the UK after what many described as an abrupt exit from the US.

Much has been discussed about the reasons why Ellen, who walked away from her talk show in 2022 after more than 20 years, decided to cut ties with her home country.

© Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres bought a home in the UK last year with her wife, Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres' reasons behind fleeing the US

At the time that news began circulating that Ellen and Portia were moving, multiple reports suggested that Ellen and Portia left and had vowed never to return in the immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump winning his second term last November.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are now living in the UK

Meanwhile, Ellen filmed a Netflix special titled Ellen's Last Stand Up before the election took place, in which she implied she was kicked out of Hollywood following the end of her long-running talk show, which sparked controversy regarding her demeanour behind the scenes.

With these potential reasons aside, however, there are other decisions at play.

HELLO! spoke with real estate broker and CEO of Echo Fine Properties, Jeff Lichtenstein, who explained that Ellen wasn't alone in her decision, but it could perhaps be more of a financial decision in addition to the other reported motivations.

"Ellen is not the only one, as Rosie O'Donnell and other Hollywood stars are doing the same," Jeff told HELLO!.

"Some of the uber wealthy are also leaving California after the extra sales tax on mansions selling for above 10 million (5.4%).

© Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres wrappred the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022

"California has super high income state taxes (14.4%). Combine that with capital gains, it's an expensive place to live.

There is also lots of movement to Florida for the super wealthy (Miami to Palm Beach) as there is zero state income tax."

© Getty Images The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended amid controversy surrounding backstage behavior

Jeff added: "All of this means a softer market for Ellen in California at the same time.

If she denounces her citizenship, then Ellen could lose out on her social security, but I think she'll be alright."

Ellen DeGeneres' $500m fortune

Meanwhile, Ellen's eye-watering net worth is an estimated $500m according to celebritynetworth.com. Though we don't know the inner workings of her finances, the figure will undoubtedly be affected by the move.

Ellen has been working hard to sell off properties in her portfolio ever since leaving for the UK. They cemented their move earlier this month by officially putting their Montecito villa on the market, one of the last in their collection of homes.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi married in 2008

The property has been sold via Riskin Partners Estate Group for $5.2 million, an impressive increase from the asking price of $4.9m and a nice profit for the pair who bought the home in 2020 for $2.9m.

However, they already had a bigger home in the market they're attempting to sell, too. It's thought that their Bel-Air mansion, worth $29 million, is last on their roster, though they are yet to find a buyer despite it being on the market for over a year.

If Ellen manages to sell off her remaining property, then downsizing in England might put a few extra dollars back in her pocket. Even if only in the interim period, while they figure out citizenship and tax implications.