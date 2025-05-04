Ellen DeGeneres looks unrecognizable without signature blonde hair at sweeping $18m UK farm estate — watch

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have developed a new life for themselves living in the United Kingdom for the past few months.

The couple moved soon after the Presidential election in November 2024, when Donald Trump was elected for a second term, and now live at their sweeping farm estate in the Cotswolds.

As such, the couple are embracing new lives, and new looks. Take a look at Ellen's unrecognizable new style in a clip from their massive property below…

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres mows her sweeping $18m property

"Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right," the former talk show host joked in the caption of her clip.

Fans reacted with comments like "The British countryside is so beautiful when it's sunny," and: "Oh well you gave it a shot!!" as well as: "That is hilarious. You need a bigger mower though. But given this reel maybe work your way up," plus: "We're going to need the full uncut video, please and thank you."

Ellen's $18 million estate in the celebrity-loved Cotswolds has become her new haven since moving from Montecito, California, where she and Portia had come to own several properties.

The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 67, and her actress wife, 52, reportedly began house hunting last October before quickly finding a home and purchasing it soon after, beginning their move soon after the election. They have kept a low profile since, save for some social media activity.

Other celebrities have also detailed their decisions to begin new lives outside the US after the election, including fellow comedian and TV host Rosie O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland with her youngest child Clay, who has autism.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, Rosie, 63, was asked whether she'd connected with Ellen since their respective moves, and while she confessed she hadn't kept in touch with the Finding Nemo star, she was surprised to learn of her departure from California.

"I've never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually," she told the publication.

"I've been a political person my whole life, not better or worse, it's just a different way to be in the world," Rosie continued. "I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don't think it came as a surprise to anyone."

"[Ellen and I are] not really in each other's worlds, and it's been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK."

She also expressed her solidarity for Ellen as a fellow LGBTQIA+ comedian, especially amid new curbs on the rights of members of the community. "We all need to stick together because gay people are the next group to be threatened," Rosie stated.

"And the way they attack trans people is absolutely terrifying. If people don't understand that they're a vital part of the LGBTQIA+ community, that's tragic because we protect our own, especially the most vulnerable."