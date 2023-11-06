David and Victoria Beckham welcome new addition to sprawling £12m Cotswolds bolthole

David and Victoria Beckham's multi-million pound property portfolio ensures the family have private residences in all corners of the world, including in London, Miami and Dubai.

Most special, however, is arguably the Beckhams' idyllic country bolthole in the Cotswolds which they bought in 2016 for £6.15 million.

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

WATCH: David Beckham shows off glorious rustic kitchen in Cotswolds home

Complete with an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, an orchard, a £100k treehouse for their children, and a £50,000 safari tent in the grounds for entertaining, David and Victoria's children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, have enjoyed spending wholesome weekends away in the lavish property since the family bought it.

Despite reports by the MailOnline that the family were looking to sell the property after increased traffic from private member's club Soho Farmhouse intruded on their privacy, the Beckhams appear to have installed a new addition to their Cotswolds home.

© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock A new glasshouse appeared at the Beckhams' Cotswolds estate

On Sunday, new photographs of a large glasshouse emerged at the family's property on the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton. It's not yet clear whether the large structure, which was empty in the photographs aside from a collection of cardboard boxes, will be used as a greenhouse or for entertaining purposes.

The beautiful transparent building was built onto a short cobbled wall, suggesting that David and Victoria could use the space for both entertaining and gardening.

© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock The expansive addition to their home could be used for entertaining purposes

It's no secret that former professional footballer David has reconnected with his love for nature since retiring from the sport. Over lockdown, the father-of-four developed an unusual love for beekeeping and has kept up the hobby ever since.

© Instagram David makes his own honey

David has several hives on the land surrounding his nine-bedroom home, and has even branded his own honey "DBee'z Sticky Stuff".

Shedding light on his surprising pastime in the opening episode of his Netflix documentary, David tells the producer: "Here it comes, I see it dripping," before he is asked: "What’s the name of your honey again?"

© Instagram David Beckham has a beehive at their Cotswolds home

David replies: "There is a bit of an argument in the house at the moment. I think it should be called Golden Bees. Victoria likes DB’s Sticky Stuff."