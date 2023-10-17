Harper Beckham's private pad on David & Victoria's £12m Cotswolds estate needs to be seen to be believed

David and Victoria Beckham's expansive £73 million property portfolio spans across the globe, with the family owning properties in London, the Cotswolds, Miami and Dubai - along with a £5 million luxury yacht which David bought in 2021.

None of their lavish homes are as charming as their Grade II-listed farmhouse in the Cotswolds, however, which spans across two acres on the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton.

For the first time, viewers got a closer look inside the Beckhams' Soho Farmhouse-inspired property as part of their eponymous Netflix docuseries.

David and Victoria Beckham's lavish family home is near Great Tew in Oxfordshire.

The former footballer, 48, and his fashion designer wife, 49, hired three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into an idyllic fairytale garden.

Romeo Beckham shared a sweet photo with sister Harper Beckham outside their Cotswolds home

Complete with an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, orchard, a traditional Estonian sauna and a £50,000 safari tent in the grounds for entertaining, David and Victoria's children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, have enjoyed spending wholesome weekends away in the lavish property since the family bought it in 2016.

The Beckhams' country estate really does look like the most magical place to grow up, with David and Victoria putting in planning permission just one year after moving to create a state-of-the-art treehouse for their children.

David and Victoria home sits on a vast swathe of land

The Sun reported at the time that planning permission documents revealed the treehouse is 4.5m x 4.5m in length and width, and 4.275m high, covering a ground space of 15.6 square metres.

The idyllic mini lodge, which stands on stilts in the grounds of the Great Tew estate, is likely no longer used by the adult children in the Beckham family - but little Harper no doubt still enjoys the fairytale-like miniature home while she's in the Cotswolds with her parents.

© Instagram Victoria shared a photo of the treehouse adorned with Christmas lights on her Instagram

The wooden home, which is built around a towering oak tree, features a quaint balcony and tiny home - reminiscent of a children's Wendy house.

Planning permission states the Beckhams were set to spend £100,000 on the build of the playhouse for their children. Could this be the start of Harper's penchant for property development?