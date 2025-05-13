Stacey Solomon reveals hidden corner of Pickle Cottage as she prepares to leave home

Stacey Solomon often shares photos of the garden at Pickle Cottage, but the most recent snap showed a fresh look at one corner of the outdoor space she's fortunate to have, which looks positively enchanting.
Taking to Instagram, the Sort Your Life Out presenter, who lives at her Essex home with her husband Joe Swash and their five children, posted a photo of her vegetable garden surrounded by gorgeous trees.
The area is accessed by a wooden gate, which has a charming wooden sign that reads: "Pickles Patch".
Stacey's patch is blooming with foliage and also has adorable small logs that are perfect for her little ones to sit on.
The area is so pretty that it wouldn't look out of place in a storybook.
Stacey Solomon's venture away from her family home
The former X Factor singer works tirelessly on her home and garden, though it's not her only pastime.
As well as filming her TV show, Stacey & Joe, with her former EastEnders actor husband, the 35-year-old also hosts the BBC show, Sort Your Life Out.
Thanks to the BBC programme, Stacey's schedule is about to be jam-packed again, as she also shared on social media that she's preparing to leave her home behind while she films new episodes.
The series sees Stacey visit families up and down the country whose homes need drastic clear-outs and decluttering.
Stacey wrote in one of her Instagram Story captions: "Goodnight everyone… Off on the road again for @sortyourlifeout hope you've all had a lovely Monday."
Sort Your Life Out has proven popular with viewers and, on Sunday, Stacey attended the BAFTAs where she was nominated for two awards.
Writing on social media, she said: "I'm so excited & so grateful to have been nominated for TWO @bafta this year.
"What in the heck is life. Thank you BAFTA for this honour. And thank you to my @sortyourlifeout family & @bbciplayer for giving me the chance to present the most special show, it's the best job in the world & I love every second of it."
Stacey Solomon's life at Pickle Cottage
Stacey, Joe and their children have lived at their £1.5 million cottage in Essex since 2021, and since then, they have worked on completely renovating it to make it their dream home.
The pair have transformed the garden, the kitchen, bedrooms and their living spaces, such as their lounge and dining room.
Outside, they're fortunate to enjoy a huge pool area and terrace, which comes in handy during the warmer months.