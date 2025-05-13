Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon reveals hidden corner of Pickle Cottage as she prepares to leave home
Stacey Solomon on Loose Women© Shutterstock

The Sort Your Life Out star lives in Essex with husband Joe Swash 

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Stacey Solomon often shares photos of the garden at Pickle Cottage, but the most recent snap showed a fresh look at one corner of the outdoor space she's fortunate to have, which looks positively enchanting.

Taking to Instagram, the Sort Your Life Out presenter, who lives at her Essex home with her husband Joe Swash and their five children, posted a photo of her vegetable garden surrounded by gorgeous trees.

The area is accessed by a wooden gate, which has a charming wooden sign that reads: "Pickles Patch".

Wooden gate with sign that reads 'Pickles Patch'© Instagram
Stacey Solomon's charming vegetable patch with adorable gate in her garden at her Essex home

Stacey's patch is blooming with foliage and also has adorable small logs that are perfect for her little ones to sit on. 

The area is so pretty that it wouldn't look out of place in a storybook.

Stacey Solomon smiles in her garden with her two daughters, Belle and Rose, sitting on her lap while stroking their pet cockspaniel© Instagram
The TV presenter and Joe Swash live with their children at their £1.2 million home they've affectionately called 'Pickle Cottage'

Stacey Solomon's venture away from her family home

The former X Factor singer works tirelessly on her home and garden, though it's not her only pastime.

As well as filming her TV show, Stacey & Joe, with her former EastEnders actor husband, the 35-year-old also hosts the BBC show, Sort Your Life Out.

Shot of sunset overlooking garden lawn and trees© Instagram
The mother-of-five revealed she was leaving home soon to begin filming a new series of her BAFTA-nominated BBC show, Sort Your Life Out

Thanks to the BBC programme, Stacey's schedule is about to be jam-packed again, as she also shared on social media that she's preparing to leave her home behind while she films new episodes.

The series sees Stacey visit families up and down the country whose homes need drastic clear-outs and decluttering.

Stacey Solomon shared her joy at the BBC show getting a BAFTA nod
View post on Instagram
 

Stacey wrote in one of her Instagram Story captions: "Goodnight everyone… Off on the road again for @sortyourlifeout hope you've all had a lovely Monday."

Sort Your Life Out has proven popular with viewers and, on Sunday, Stacey attended the BAFTAs where she was nominated for two awards. 

wooden front door of house decorated with Easter eggs and Easter bunnies© Instagram
Stacey and Joe's home, 'Pickle Cottage' is so charming

Writing on social media, she said: "I'm so excited & so grateful to have been nominated for TWO @bafta this year.

"What in the heck is life. Thank you BAFTA for this honour. And thank you to my @sortyourlifeout family & @bbciplayer for giving me the chance to present the most special show, it's the best job in the world & I love every second of it."

Stacey's daughter Rose in a Tinkerbell standing outside in front of sunset© Instagram
Stacey often shares picturesque shots of her house and garden

Stacey Solomon's life at Pickle Cottage

Stacey, Joe and their children have lived at their £1.5 million cottage in Essex since 2021, and since then, they have worked on completely renovating it to make it their dream home.

The pair have transformed the garden, the kitchen, bedrooms and their living spaces, such as their lounge and dining room. 

Outside, they're fortunate to enjoy a huge pool area and terrace, which comes in handy during the warmer months. 

