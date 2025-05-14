Escape to the Country star Steve Brown's passion project garden is a wildlife haven

Escape to the Country star Steve Brown resides in Sittingbourne, Kent with his partner Becca and his adorable daughter, Lyra Rose. Their family home is their humble sanctuary, but it’s the garden where Steve has all the fun…

He adores getting out in nature and encourages all sorts of wildlife into his garden. Take a look around his amazing outdoor space…

Garden view The 43-year-old has a perfect vantage point to sit and survey his beautiful garden from his sofa in his living room. The levelled lawn has a brick border with plants around the edges. A fence keeps the space private, and a bird table is positioned on the grass for optimum feathered friend watching.



Feeding the birds Steve posed with a huge delivery of bird food, and the photo also revealed a different corner of his outdoor space. The family has a wooden arbour with bird feeders hanging from it. There are also bushes and trees, encouraging lots of wildlife into their sanctuary.

Birdwatching is a pastime Steve tries to encourage his loved ones to take up too, with him sharing it with his nephews. "Because I can’t join in playing football or on the climbing frame with my four nephews, I take them out birdwatching," Steve told Ramblers.org.

Bird bath Steve received a warning from his fans when he revealed a sparrow hawk had flown down to enjoy his bird bath. "Beautiful but not very friendly towards other birds" and "He’s fab but you won’t get much else whilst he’s around" were among the comments expressing caution.

Greenhouse As well as birdwatching, Steve also enjoys a spot of gardening. Here is his mini greenhouse where he squeezes in all of his pots.

Bug hotel Another day, Steve got creative and revealed that he's constructed his very own bug hotel. The Woodland Trust explains how you can make your own. "Divide it into sections and stuff each part with different natural materials. Dry leaves, twigs, hollow stems, dead grass, pine cones and bits of bark are ideal. They’ll help to create warm, dry spaces that will attract different creepy crawlies."



How was Steve Brown injured?

Steve had an accident aged 23, tripping and falling off a first-floor balcony, causing a broken neck and a trapped spinal cord which left him paralysed.

In an interview with Disability Horizon's, the Paralympian opened up about the incident and dealing with its consequences.

"Because my injury was C6-C7 incomplete they didn't know how much better it might get and the last thing they were going to do was turn around and say, 'Right, you are going to be in a wheelchair forever.' So it took a long time to sink in that I would become a wheelchair user."

He then went on to play Wheelchair Rugby in the Paralympics and is now a presenter and has appeared on shows such as Springwatch and Countryfile.