Escape to the Country star Steve Brown's home with baby girl is a birdwatching haven

Steve Brown is used to scouring all corners of the Great British countryside for his presenting role on Escape to the Country, but Sittingbourne, Kent is where he calls home.

The Paralympics star lives with his partner Becca and gorgeous daughter Lyra Rose and glimpses of his humble home showcased on Instagram show that it's a sanctuary for bird watching and relaxing as well as being a place where he works.

From recording voice overs in the kitchen through to setting up for videoing from the home office, Steve's house works even harder than him. Take a look around…

Steve's living space The 43-year-old shared a photo from his living space, while sitting on a grey velour sofa, surveying his immaculate lawn outside. A keen birdwatcher, Steve was pictured looking up the types of feathered friends on his phone. The garden has a neat, raised lawn with a flower border alongside a fence.



Steve's garden When Steve collected a bumper delivery of bird food, he took to Instagram to pose in his outdoor space. The family have a wooden arbour structure with birdfeeders hanging from it. The space also had an abundance of bushes and trees.



Steve's DIY The presenter has constructed his very own bug hotel, proving he loves all wildlife, not just birds.



Steve's home office When Steve videos for Instagram, he often appears from his home office space which has a world map and his famous GB jersey on the wall.



Steve's kitchen The star's modern cooking space is very chic with white cabinets, black splashback and grey worktops. In the corner of the photo, wooden shelves could be seen, adding a touch of personality to the room. Steve's kitchen also doubles as a voice over booth thanks to a handy piece of equipment!





Steve's font door At Christmas, he revealed his traditional black front door with the seasonal addition of a pretty wreath. The snap also reveals the star lives in a brick property, which appears to be fairly modern.



IVF journey

Steve recently opened up to HELLO! about his journey to fatherhood, and the couple's need for IVF.

"It's something that we're very grateful we can do. And we are so pleased that we're in a world where that's possible because with my disability and other complications with [Becca] in terms of fertility, there's no way that we would have been able to have a baby without it," he said.

© Instagram/Steve Brown Steve Brown welcomed his daughter Lyra Rose last summer

"To be in a world where it's possible for me and Becca to have the opportunity to have a beautiful daughter called Lyra Rose in our life is something that we're grateful for and it's something that we're passionate about. We know that we're not the only people that have had IVF either. It takes forever and costs the earth to do [...] but being open about IVF certainly helps us get through the minefield of it."