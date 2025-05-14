Kirstie Allsopp makes sleeping arrangements confession live on air 

Kirstie Allsopp and her TV-husband Phil Spencer appeared on This Morning to celebrate 25 years of Location, Location, Location. During the ITV show, they took calls from viewers with house questions, and one of the queries led to Kirstie making a surprise confession…

A viewer asked about whether she should move or build an extension as she was living in a three-bedroom house with two children and Kirstie revealed that her sons shared a room until the ages of 14 and 16.

"Wow," was presenter Ben Shephard's response to the revelation, with two boys of his own maybe he couldn't imagine that would have worked for them.

© Shutterstock Kirstie and Phil have worked together for decades

Kirstie went on to reveal that her boys did move out into separate rooms but then decided they much preferred living together. "I think there's a lot to be said for children sharing rooms for much longer," she remarked.

Strawbridge family's shared room

© Instagram The Strawbridge children shared a room for years

Another famous family who had their children share despite having the room to live apart is the Strawbridges. Their kids, Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, 10, were more than happy sharing a space inside their multi-room chateau. In an episode of Dick & Angel's Chat...Eau podcast, questions were taken from listeners, and one was very intrigued if the brother and sister would stop sharing a room soon.

The conversation took place in 2024, and Angel remarked: "I don't think it's this year, I think we've got one more year. It's interesting because we thought that this year would be the year where they wanted their own bedrooms.

"We talked about it at the end of 2023 and there was this moment where they both loved the idea of having their own bedrooms and then when I started to show them what the options could be, they were both like, 'No we're fine for another year'."

Kirstie's parenting

© Photo: Rex Kirstie's parenting has come under fire

Kirstie was in the spotlight last year regarding her decision to let her 15-year-old son Oscar go interrailing across Europe with friends. The star revealed that she was contacted by social services about the arrangement.

“I just felt sick – absolutely sick. Then I was cross. I was very, very cross, “ Kirstie told the Mail On Sunday - explaining that she had been targeted by someone falsely alleging neglect of her son.

This came off the back of Kirstie's post on X which explained her son's trip. "My little boy has returned from 3 weeks inter-railing, he’ll be 16 on Wednesday so he went with a mate who’s already 16 due to hostel/travel restrictions, but they organised the whole thing; Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, Marseille, Toulouse, Barcelona & Madrid for obvious budget reasons inter-railing isn’t on the cards for everyone, but in this increasingly risk averse world it’s vital that we find any ways we can to give our children the confidence that only comes from trusting them.

"Of course I missed spending the summer with our son, but I’m so proud of him & my loss is nothing compared to his gain & the encyclopaedic knowledge he now has of the differences between one McDonalds & another, if we’re afraid our children will also be afraid, if we let go, they will fly @JonHaidt @FreeRangeKids."